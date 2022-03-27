Guide to Artillerist Advanced Class in Lost Ark – Build, Skills, Engravings

Are you searching for a character in Lost Ark which has ranged attacks? Do you need a character with lots of firepower to deal with enemies? The Gunner class has exactly these things for you.

Gunner class has characters who have ranged weapons as their weapon. In every MMO game, ranged heroes with guns, bows and other ranged weapons exist. They are specialized in ranged attacks.

In Lost Ark, Gunner class has four more characters to choose from specializing in different aspects. You can be in dilemma to choose a single subclass.

This guide will discuss the Artillerist subclass and at last, you can choose whether to go for it or not.

Artillerist Subclass in Lost Ark

The Artillerist Subclass carries a massive mechanical cannon as its primary weapon. It is a male character in Lost Ark. The cannon it wields can transform too. It can become a rocket launcher, flamethrower, turret launcher and the character itself can turn into a turret.

It is one of the best beginners’ Friendly subclasses like Scrapper in Lost Ark. The gameplay is very fun and easy with this subclass.

Now let’s see what kind of stat does this subclass brings to the table for you.

Stats of Artillerist Subclass

First and foremost, you may have already thought that a character wielding such a huge cannon will have huge damage. And you are right, the damage output of this character is massive. And to top it, it has too much AoE damage along with burst damage.

The drawback of carrying such a huge cannon is that Artillerist has very low movement speed. It is one of the slowest characters not only in Gunner class but among all Lost Ark characters. But the range of this character is very good and you can maintain a safe distance while attacking.

This subclass has decent HP but the main feature after its damage is its shield ability. This subclass can use shields using its skills. Also, it has parry abilities due to which its defense is pretty good.

Like many other subclasses in Lost Ark, you will need mana to use your skills. But be sure you will not need huge mana for this subclass. Mana is decent in this subclass and skills do not consume high mana.

It can take on boss fights, multiple enemies, and a single target opponent with ease. So, it is very balanced for both PvE and PvP with the right skills.

Pros and Cons of Artillerist Subclass

Now, you know some of the strengths and weaknesses of this subclass. So, let’s summarize these so you can decide this subclass is right for you or not at a single glance.

Pros: High Defense

Easy to Play

Beginner Friendly

High AoE with Staggering Abilities

Skills grant Shield

One of the best for both PvP and PvE Cons: Agility is low

Some skills management can be difficult

In PvE and PvP due to high damage and AoE, Artillerist can be the highest damage dealer. But this subclass does not provide any buff to your party.

So, no matter which content you want to play, this subclass is gold. But very low movement speed can be a turn-off for many.

Skills of Artillerist

There are a total of 23 skills in the Skill Tree of Artillerist subclass. Among these 23, 21 are normal and 2 are Awakening/Ultimate Skills.

But you will notice on the list below, some skills have Bombardment written at the start. You cannot equip these four skills. They have other purposes for the Artillerist subclass. We will discuss this in the Identity Skill section.

Now, let’s see the list of Normal Skill and Awakening Skills and discuss the identity skills of the Artillerist subclass.

Normal Skills

Here is the list of normal skills for Sorceress.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 10 Enhanced Shell 5 10 Freeze Shell 6 10 Buckshot 8 10 Howitzer 12 10 Gatling Gun 16 10 Napalm Shot 18 10 Bombardment: Howitzer 12 12 Multiple Rocket Launcher 24 14 Flamethrower 20 16 Swing 24 18 Air Raid 20 20 Jump Bombardment 20 20 Bombardment: Focus Fire 30 24 Summon Turret 1 28 Plasma Storm 20 32 Gravity Explosion 30 36 Forward Barrage 8 40 Homing Barrage 20 40 Bombardment: Energy Cannon 40 40 Bombardment: Impregnability 30 50 Energy Field 40

Awakening Skills

These are the awakening skills for this subclass.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 50 Missile Barrage 300 50 Heavy Turret 300

Identity Skill and Gauge of Artillerist

There is a gauge with the skills of Artillerist. With every attack on enemies, you will see the gauge will fill. There are three separate looking gauges that make a whole Identity Gauge.

With each gauge filled, the normal damage and skill damage of Artillerist increases. But the main feature of this Identity Gauge comes when it is filled. You will get to use a new Identity Skill called Barrage Mode.

Using Barrage Mode, all the skills you have changes to four skills:

Bombardment: Howitzer Bombardment: Focus Fire Bombardment: Energy Cannon Bombardment: Impregnability

These all skills provide AoE damage except Impregnability. But using identity skills will root you in one place and you cannot move. Here you will be susceptible to incoming damages.

Impregnability grants you a shield to take on the damage and damage your enemies without worrying about yourself.

This transition of skills can be difficult but once you get used to it, it will be easy. These skills will grant you a tremendous amount of damage and killing enemies will be easy in both PvE and PvP.

Recommended Engravings for Artillerist

In this section, we will be talking about Engravings of Artillerist. There are lots of Engravings you can invest in Lost Ark. These engravings grant the players stat buff for the characters.

Some engravings are the same for all classes (Combat Engravings) and some are different for different advanced classes (Class Engravings). For other subclasses, the two available class engravings determine the playstyle of the character.

But in Artillerist you have only one playstyle. So, it is pretty straightforward and you don’t have to think about which engraving to go for too much. The class engravings for Artillerist are:

Firepower Enhancement Barrage

Firepower Enhancement reduces the incoming damage and increases your critical damage. Barrage resets the cooldown of Identity Skills and increases skill damage a little.

The recommended Engraving for Artillerist is Firepower Enhancement. In the early game, Barrage will do a better job but in the end game, you will not be able to scale it. So, level up Firepower Enhancement as soon as you can.

So here is the list of all recommended class and combat engravings for Artillerist.

Firepower Enhancement Hit Master Keen Blunt Weapon Barricade Grudge

Recommended Skills for PvE

While playing PvE as Artillerist, use this skill build for maximum effect.

Air Raid Summon Turret Flamethrower Multiple Rocket Launcher Homing Barrage Napalm Shot Energy Field Gravity Explosion Missile Barrage (Awakening Skill)

Recommended Skills for PvP

While playing PvP as Artillerist, use this skill build for maximum effect.

Howitzer Swing Flamethrower Napalm Shot Energy Field Homing Barrage Gatling Gun Air Raid Heavy Turret

So, Artillerist is one of the slowest but one of the highest damages dealing subclass.

And, after looking at all things mentioned in this guide, if you think this will be ideal for you, go for it. You will get the best out of both PvE and PvP contents from this subclass.