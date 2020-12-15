An odd commodity to see an unusual form factor for a video card. The AsRock Rack is an interesting and unique graphics card with an M.2 VGA form factor. The graphics card comes with M.2 2280 form factor for the enterprise industry.

AsRock announces M.2 2280 graphics card for VGA graphics card.

It is an unusual format to see a graphics card in an M.2 2280 format. The M.2 graphic card is an innovation in the enterprise sectors. The server-grade CPU doesn’t come with Integrated GPU inside them, relying on discrete and external graphics solutions. The ASRock Rock uses Silicon Motions SM750 as its GPU base.

It is not a strong option and not focused on doing highly-extensive graphical tasks. The silicon Motion SM750 is a weak GPU with embedded memory. It comes with 16 MB of DDR frame buffer. It uses a single PCIe lane ideal for all the servers. Its small form factor doesn’t get that toasty and reaches a max of 35 degrees.

The graphics card performance is limited due to its 16MB memory. The smaller form factor of the graphics card and tiny headers caps the capability of the graphics card. Plus, the output header on the graphics card only supports D-sub video output. The graphics card needs additional power to run through the single Molex connector. The M.2 VGA supports a maximum resolution of 1080p. The graphics card has a basic functionality just for outputting video to configure the server.

The AsRock Rack isn’t built for gamers and video editors. The measly 16 MB memory will not support your latest triple-A titles or help accelerate video conversion/ streaming. The AsRock Rack with its 2280 (22x80mm) form factor space in the server. It saves significant space by avoiding big graphics cards allowing to add in more expansion cards.

The M.2 VGA graphics card’s great innovation is stunning, but there isn’t a release date yet. To be precise, AsRock doesn’t list any pricing on their website as well. The enterprise and server-grade computers are getting a significant upgrade thanks to the AsRock Rack GPU.