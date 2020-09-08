AMD has finally interred the SFF builds with its several lines of desktop APU. AsRock was the first one to introduce the Ryzen SFF system. The AsRock X300 and A300 Mini were the first Ryzen SFF barebone kits in the market.

The AsRock DeskMini X300 had the potential to beat Intel and its NUCs. Now, after launch, the AsRock Deskmini PCs are garnering hype. The Desk Mini PC now supports Ryzen 4000 APU. The AsRock DeskMini X300 supports up to a Ryzen 7 4750G Pro.

Ryzen is set to release its latest Ryzen 4000 APU and Ryzen 4000 Desktop processor this year. We might see an early Ryzen APU release in Q3. AsRock prepared its DeskMini to support the latest upcoming Ryzen 4000 APU.

The DeskMini X300 is top of the barebones line kit with better storage supports and I/O. The DeskMini supports a total of 64 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. The GPU in the system is handled by the Vega graphics card in the APU. The SFF barebone kit doesn’t have a slot for a discrete GPU.

The Vega iGPU in the processor performs the heavy-lifting task outputting display signal and playing 4K 60fps content. There are 3 display outputs for 1 x HDMI, 1 x Display Port, and 1 x D-sub connector.

The Ryzen 7 4750G Pro seems a fitting pair for the Deskmini PC. Thanks to its eight cores and 16 threads, it can beat the top of the line Core i7 and Core i5 Intel processor. The Vega iGPU inside the GPU is far superior to Intel’s UHD graphics solution.

If you want to play casual games or esports titles, the Ryzen 7 4750G gives its small package’s best performance.

The Deskmini X300 comes with 1 x M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot, 1 x M.2 SSD slot, and 2 x SATA slots for storage expansion. The storage can be configured in RAID and used as a mini server PC.

As for the I/O, AsRock has 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x headphone jack, 1x Mic-in jack, and 1x GbE jack. Great to see an SFF with features packed to the brim.

The 1x Realtek GbE ethernet jack is a great addition, but if you are looking to add a wireless module, AsRock presents its SFF with an extra M.2 key for the Wi-Fi module.

The STX motherboard on both the DeskMini X300 and DeskMini A300 supports the Ryzen 4000 APU. But it doesn’t have overclocking supports. AsRock also provides custom cooling heatsink for the SFF system.

The 1.95ltr chassis is relatively small and houses the barebone parts only. The builder has to buy their Processor, storage, and RAM. The DeskMini X300 will go for around $200, whereas the DeskMini A300 will go for about $150.

ASRock’s approach to the SFF build is excellent as the competition intensifies with newer products like the Mini Forum’s Desk Mini.