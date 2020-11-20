AsRock has sent some early surprises for its B450 motherboard owners. The company released Ryzen 5000 CPU on its B450 lineup motherboards. But hours after releasing its latest update on the latest BIOS AsRock has taken down the BIOS version.

AsRock removes B450 BIOS updates hours after release with no response from the company

AMD had to think a lot about releasing the support for the Ryzen 5000 series processor on the B450 motherboards. Previously mentioned problems like low ROM memory were to blame. The power specification on the Ryzen 5000 chips is similar to the Ryzen 3000. But each CPU uses different power delivery options and power management modes. Not to mention, when adding support for the newer CPU, the board partner might remove support for the older CPUs.

AsRock released the support for B450 motherboard quite ahead of the expected date. AMD planned to release the update during January of 2020. But AsRock went ahead and released the support ahead. As soon as the BIOS version went live, in a few hours it was taken down. AsRock looks to have breached the agreement which AMD took a swift action. Still some of the BIOS updates haven’t been taken down. AsRock owners can download the supported version as listed below.

AsRock B450 Motherboard Beta BIOS version B450 Steel Legends P3.70 B450 Pro4 P4.50 B450 Pro4 R2.0 P4.50 Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4 P4.50 B450M Steel Legend P3.60 B450M Steel Legend (Pink) P3.60P B450M Pro4 P4.60 B450M Pro4 R2.0 P4.60 B450M Pro4-F P2.40 B450M/ac P2.30 B450M/ac R2.0 P2.30 B450M-HDV P2.30 B450M-HDV R4.0 P4.10 Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac P4.20

AsRock claims the B450 Beta BIOS is ready for Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The first revision has been launched on its website. The BIOS packages for the Ryzen 5000 series are relatively larger. The packages weren’t meant for the B450 motherboards and adding support for the Ryzen 5000 meant losing previous support as well. The Beta BIOS will enable the motherboard to support the Ryzen 5000 but now will not support the Ryzen 2000 or Ryzen 1000 CPUs. AMD is chopping off backwards compatibility on most of the B450 motherboards.

As for the B550 motherboard owners, the Ryzen 5000 CPU update is released. All the 500 series chipset owners now can update their motherboards to support the latest Zen 3 CPUs. The AGESA v1081 is required as a minimum to support the Ryzen 5000 CPUs. As the AGESA v1100 update has rolled on the 500 series chipset offering tons of performance.

A word of warning for the B450 owners, upgrading the BIOS is fine but still bugs and other useful settings might not be available yet. The performance might not fully transcend on the B450 motherboard so we recommend waiting for the stable update in January.