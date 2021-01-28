AsRock has announced its SFF PC, The Jupiter X300 1-LIter MIni PC. The Mini PC features the AMD Ryzen 4000G series processors. The Mini PC is an absolutely small case with up to date hardware.

The Jupiter X300 Mini, an HTPC system with excellent hardware for its size

The Jupiter X300 Mini PC has a similar specification to the older Zotac ZBOX. But the Zotac ZBOX packs in more power and is larger than the Jupiter X300 Mini. The Jupiter X300 Mini supports the latest Renoir and Picasso APUs. The comes with the AM4 socket, technically allowing it to fit even the Ryzen 7 4700G processor in it. The barebone strictly mentions the 65W Watt APUs.

The processor is cooled with a custom cooling solution. The cooper heatsink only can cool 65W APU with a single fan cooling the whole copper heatsink solution.

The barebone kits come with two SO-DIMM Slots supporting a maximum of 3200MHz. The Renoir APU can support 3200 MHz system speed, whereas the Picasso caps out of 2933 MHz. The PC features a single M.2 slot for storage and SATA 6 HDD drive bay. The PCIe M.2 slot comes with the PCIe Gen 3 technology.

The Mini PC uses the iGPU’s GPU for the video output. The Mini PC utilizes a single HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub as an output. The HDMI and DP support a maximum of 4K resolution at 60 Hz.

The Jupiter X300 Mini PC features four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. The Mini PC comes with an ample amount of USB ports enabling various devices to connect simultaneously.

There is no MSRP of the Jupiter X300 Mini PC yet. But AsRock will sell the fully kitted out model on their website.