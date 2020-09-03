The next episode in Ubisoft’s famous open-world saga is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The upcoming next-gen game takes players back to the Viking Age around a character we already saw on TV.

The old Viking King Ragnar Lodbrok is not the main character, though. Instead, players will control the Viking raider Eivor. He’s the leader of a clan in Norway. Their goal is to take hold of their land from the Saxon king.

The setting alone makes us know it has less emphasis on stealth. Following a more brutal path, Valhalla introduces the raid feature, settlement management, and settlement customization. As it is, it looks like the bloodies, most aggressive entry to date.

That said, it also looks like the most resource-heavy next-gen game we’ve seen. Many people have been making a YouTube guide on how to build a gaming PC to play Assasin’s Creed Valhalla on 4K.

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla Info

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla Info

Check Assasin’s Creed

Platforms Release Date Xbox One, Xbox Series X PS4, PS5 Windows 10 PC Google Stadia November 17, 2020 Publisher Developer Ubisoft Ubisoft Montreal / 15 different worldwide studios Genre Action-adventure open-world PRG

Keep in mind this is a Smart Delivery title. It means that you can buy the Xbox One version and get a free upgrade for the Xbox Series X. According to Ubisoft, the PS4 version also upgrades to PS5 for free.

Also, I should note the PC version is an Epic Store exclusive.

You can pre-order Ubisoft Montreal’s upcoming title right now. There are three editions you can choose right now: Gold, Ultimate, and Collectors.

In short, the Ultimate Edition includes de Season Pack plus exclusive customization content. The Collector’s Edition adds high-end collectibles, unique artwork, plus other souvenirs.

Recent Update

A few months after the original cinematic trailer, Ubisoft released another version with a female lead. It means players would be able to select both male and female Eivor to play the game.

The Plot

I got lost on Assasin’s Creed plot a long time ago. It seems they have forgotten about the time manipulation plot and the Templars vs. Assasins plot altogether. The trailer left me more confused than ever, although it seems our main character is part of the Assasin cult.

However, the trailer does looks need, so maybe we need to look at something else. Albeit it passes by the main elements of the series, it showcases a deep conflict, neat graphics, superb action, and a fledged-out main character. Kudos, Ubisoft, no wonder why over 15 worldwide studios are working on the title.

“They’ve scared the lands of England. Lands they will never defend. Never love. The time has come to speak to them in a language they will understand.”

DNA STREAM SELECTION This was described by Narrative Director Darby McDevitt as a new feature that ensures both male and female versions of Eivor are considered canon. The feature is backed up by new lore that upgrades the abilities of the Animus#AssassinsCreed Valhalla pic.twitter.com/SlV5Q0Bh7v — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 21, 2020

Conqueror of England

The plot involves the raider clan of our character against the Saxon king. It seems Eivar is taking over its assassin skills to wage war differently against the enemy. As it is, the Saxon army outnumbers and outsmarts the Vikings, so they are in dire need of unconventional skills.

Sounds too much like Ghost of Tsushima, so far, but let’s continue.

Eivor is a raider and nothing more. His job is leading his Norway clan to a new land in the English Shores during the 9th Century.

The setting makes way for a beautiful open-world. It’s vast and mysterious, as we’ve learned in the different gameplay trailers we’ve seen. It’s also full of mythical enemies and massive armies.

Most importantly, though, it has rich lands, enough to make a new home or your clan. You’d need to capture the settlements, though, much like the feature we’ve seen before on the Far Cry Series.

Meanwhile, England is a fractured land with greedy kings and treacherous lords. Under the chaos, the Vikings have leeway to reign free on savage, abundant lands.

If you’re ready to become the conqueror, let’s check an Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay.

How does it look?

The gameplay trailer showed us the characters and the enemies we’re expecting on Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The enemies include the lost Dredngr of clan lord Ragnar Lothbrok. These are the six warriors the Viking king left behind in England. And they are looking to ascend to Valhalla by dying in combat.

More importantly, the gameplay trailer showcases the combat of the game. It adds some new mechanics for the franchise like dual-wielding and combat animals.

And not that it looks terrible because it looks terrific. The thing is it lost the Assasin element of the series. It’s more out of its context than on Michael Fassbender’s unfortunate movie.

At least, so far, the Animus is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Ubisoft added plenty of 9th Century mythical elements. Check it out:

Recent Update

The Eivor’s Fatetrailer is one of the most recent info dumps we’ve had. It hints at the assassin side of Eivor. Moreso, here’s where I must comment on the score: it’s excellent.

“I can see your desires, taking you far from your home, to lands of power, of mystics and legends. But…you’re hiding something. You walk with shadows.”

The game’s unique mechanics

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is an open-world action RPG giving you ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. By the end of the game, you’ll likely be an unstoppable warrior king. The settlement looks like the most crucial feature of Valhalla. It will work like a central hub you can customize with sandbox elements. For example, you’ll be able to get better troops by building barracks. You’ll also be able to upgrade your weapons on the weaponsmith.

Other settlement elements seem taken from Fallout 4. For example, you can install a hair salon or a tattoo saloon and put someone to work there to customize your looks.

And just like on Bethesda’s title, settlers will arrive at your base as it grows and as you expand your influence.

The next feature is the ability to assaults. You can invade Saxon fortress to expand the influence of your settlement. It’s about leading a group of raiders on surprise attacks to claim enemy territories and resources.

Otherwise, you can create alliances with other clans to increase your influence and power further.

Check out the Xbox Series X trailer before we continue:

Challenge?

If you’re looking for the most challenging game of 2020, check the article below.

Visceral combat

You fight like a Viking. You’re ruthless, brutal, and strong. Your tactics include heavy weapons, stealth, ranged combat, and face-to-face combat.

“In Valhalla, you will find the largest variety of enemies ever assembled on an Assasin’s Creed game.”

Trailer

The gameplay overview trailer showed us how these features would work in practice. It’s courtesy of the Ubisoft Forward live stream on July 12. This video also gives us a deep-dive view of Valhalla’s combat, exploration, stealth, and settlements.

Notably, the trailer overview showcases the new combat mechanics of the game. It seems there’s going to be a large variety of enemy archetypes. You’ll need to play it smart as each enemy fights differently, so honing your arsenal of skills and weapons is necessary.

As for weapons, Eivar can wield hidden blades, broadswords, and giant axes. He can also shoot arrows and throw axes. He can also fight with a whip he uses to cut heads off. There’s much he can do.

That said, the combat looks neat, fun, and ever-changing. Enemy AI also looks superb. Right now, Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla is showing what Ubisoft’s Unity engine can do.

Additional elements

Here are the additional elements on Assasin’s Creed Valhalla you might be looking for:

The side quests on Valhalla are known as “World Events.” They are rare, scarce, and spontaneous rather than something the player seeks. There’re three skills tress: Wolf (agility), Raven (stealth), and Bear (strength). The skills are either passives or special moves.

Norway and England are both parts of the scenario, although England is bigger.

The present-day, better known as the Animus machine, is playable instead of cinematic cuts. We haven’t seen anything about it yet, though, so we don’t expect too much emphasis on this.

There’s no co-op feature on Assasin’s Creed Valhalla.

We have eagle companion in Assasin’s Creed Valhalla like we saw on Odyssey. The raven has skills on its own.

Romance is available on the title.

The choice is an essential factor in the game. Players will take matters on political alliances, dialogue choices, and combat desitions. What you do influences the outcome of Assasin’s Creed Valhalla.

I’ll leave you with the available info we’ve gotten on Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla’s Animus:

In our new video we are showcasing 14 traditional #AssassinsCreed elements that are coming back for #AssassinsCreedValhalla, ranging from the mechanics to the visuals and the dev team! Beware, it contains SPOILERS about the Animus Anomalies! Full video: https://t.co/mFxUBRh6Pi pic.twitter.com/hmYYU83HFr — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) September 1, 2020

Check our latest gaming news:

In summary

That’s all we know about Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla. I think it looks like Assasin’s meets Skyrim meets Far Cry.

In particular, the combat system looks fun and promising. The settlement system, though, it’s nothing new and nothing the series needs. However, it might be Ubisoft’s try to take the game forward.

That’s me, though. Let me know what you think in the comments below!