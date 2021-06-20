The Assassin’s Creed series has been going strong for more than a dozen years. The games introduce genetic memories — memories that can be accessed from inside a machine by a viewer in the modern day. Not all the games are connected, but some are — so it’s essential to know the order of the Assassin’s Creed games to have the best experience and avoid spoilers.

All Assassin’s Creed Games in Order

Assassin’s Creed

The original Assassin’s Creed was released in 2007. It follows Desmond Miles as he goes through the memories of his forebears in the Holy Land, where it is primarily set. However, some scenes also take place in New York in modern times.

The original Assassin’s Creed game lays the groundwork for the rest of the series. It explains how the modern-day protagonists can experience the memories of ancient assassins. It also introduces Altair, the Assassin Brotherhood, and Abstergo Industries.

While early reviews of the game were frequently mixed, it generated enough fan popularity to spawn more than ten sequels.

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed II continues the story of Desmond Miles while he tries to avoid the templars that are chasing him. He uses another Animus machine to experience the life of his ancestor during the Italian Renaissance. It was released in 2009 on Xbox and PlayStation but wasn’t available on Mac or PC until 2010.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood was a direct continuation of Assassin’s Creed II. It was released on consoles in 2010. It was the first Assassin’s Creed game to introduce dual-wielding and knife throwing. Like previous releases, it focused on Desmond and his ancestors.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations picks up as Desmond tries to remove himself from a negative situation by reliving Ezio’s memories. The latter searches for the secret library of the assassins in modern-day Syria. It introduced the hookblade, and many zip lines were placed throughout the map to facilitate movement. It was released in 2011.

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed III still focuses on Desmond. In this installment, he relives the memories of several different ancestors, including Haytham Kenway and his son. It takes place during the American Revolution and has a variety of settings, including London and Boston.

Assassin’s Creed III came out in 2012. It held the sales record for the series until 2020.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Released in 2013, Black Flag explores the story of a player character instead of Desmond or another main character. The character goes into the memories of Desmond’s ancestor Edward Kenway. The game featured an extensive multiplayer system and real-life historical pirate characters.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Rogue is the last game to focus on Desmond’s family. Instead, the player controls an Abstergo Entertainment employee who relives the memories of Shay Cormac. It was released in 2014.

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

For the first time, Assassin’s Creed: Unity brought a cooperative campaign mode to the game. The worker experiencing the memories largely follows the story of Arno Dorian, beginning with his childhood in France. It debuted in 2014.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

In Syndicate, the player can control one of the two characters, each with separate customization options. It’s set in Templar-controlled London during the Industrial Revolution and came out in 2015. The developers included neither multiplayer nor campaign co-op in this sequel.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

In Origins, the Assassin’s Creed series goes back further than ever before to ancient Egypt. Two researchers find the memories of Bayek and Aya, who lived in the Ptolemaic Kingdom under Pharaoh Ptolemy XIII. It was released in 2017, and the main character continues in Odyssey and Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Set during the Peloponnesian war, Odyssey follows the stories of Alexios or Kassandra, depending on who the player chooses. In it, you even have the opportunity to play as a Spartan. The game brought more role-playing elements to the series than earlier versions and was released in 2018.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Valhalla is set in both Norway and England. Eivor, the main character, helps invade England to have more useful resources for his people. Along the way, he has to play diplomat to groups like the Saxons, Danes, and Picts, among others.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is a little different than other games in the franchise. For example, the focus on building alliances with a variety of groups in England brings an entirely new type of role-playing to the game. Also, as you create your own customizable settlement, you raid the land for resources and build up your own wealth and power between quests in the open world.

You can also customize your own character with the skill tree. It lets you decide whether you want to be a more classic assassin or a powerful warlord depending on the skills you choose. In addition, Eivor can be either male or female — depending on the character you create at the beginning of the game.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was released in 2020 and is a single-player game.

Spin-Off Games

The 12 Assassin’s Creed spin-off games aren’t part of the main series. Some are only available on certain systems. However, if you want to play all the Assassin’s Creed games, you might want to track these down too.

Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles

Altair’s Chronicles is a mobile game that acts as a prequel to the rest of the series.

Bloodlines follows Altair’s story once more. Unfortunately, it was only available on Playstation Portable.

Discovery was playable on iOS and Nintendo DS. Players control Ezio in the game. It takes place in Italy.

Liberation was playable on PC and console. The events of the story take place during the events of Assassin’s Creed III.

Pirates is a mobile game. It was released in 2013 and featured combat on the water.

Freedom Cry takes place after Assassin’s Creed IV. It also focuses on pirate assassins.

This game took place in 1526. It was released on console and PC in 2016, along with the other two Chronicles games.

This game was set in 1841. It follows the story of Arbaaz Mir.

This game takes place during the October Revolution in 1918 and follows Nikolai Orelov.

Identity was released in 2016 and is set during the Italian Renaissance. It was only playable on mobile devices.

Arno’s Chronicles has 20 levels and was never widely released. It can be difficult to find a copy, but you can watch Arno’s Chronicles online.

Rebellion is a free strategy game on mobile devices.

Freerunners is a PC platformer with a sillier and less realistic art style. It came out in 2020.

Ultimate Assassin’s Creed Games in Chronological Order

If you want to play all Assassin’s Creed Games in order and have the system to do it, this is the correct order in terms of the story — not just the release dates.

Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles Assassin’s Creed Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines Assassin’s Creed II Assassin’s Creed II: Discovery Assassin’s Creed Rebellion Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Assassin’s Creed: Revelations Assassin’s Creed III Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry Assassin’s Creed Rogue Assassin’s Creed: Arno’s Chronicles Assassin’s Creed Unity Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Assassin’s Creed Identity Assassin’s Creed Origins Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles can be played at any point because they establish a new set of characters outside the main timeline. Assassin’s Creed: Pirates and Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion are both strategy games set largely outside the main storyline. Assassin’s Creed: Freerunners is a platformer with a completely different art style and gameplay.

FAQ

Is Assassin’s Creed Dying?

Assassin’s Creed isn’t dying. It’s still a popular game franchise and is considered a triple-A game. A new game was released in 2020.

The developers said that March 2020-March 2021 was the best year for sales to date.

Do You Have to Play All the Assassin’s Creed Games in Order?

You don’t need to play all the Assassin’s Creed Games in order. If you play Assassin’s Creed through Assassin’s Creed: Rogue (Or Arno’s Chronicles), you’ll complete the story of Desmond’s family. Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla follow the same researcher as the main character using the Animus.

Who Was the Strongest Assassin in Assassin’s Creed?

While it’s impossible to be sure who was the strongest assassin in Assassin’s Creed without a winner-take-all showdown, fans seem to favor Ezio. More of the story focused on him than any other assassin. He also made a large impact on the world around him.