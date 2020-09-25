We have new details about one of the first playable games on the upcoming PS5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 FPS in full 4K resolution in the PS5.

As the launch of PlayStation 5 is nearing close, we can expect more info about upcoming games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the first games whose next-gen specs have revealed.

Many expected that the game would only run at 30fps. But Ubisoft shared that the game will run at 60 frames-per-second in 4K resolution. The performance of the new installment of Assasin’s Creed matches on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, shared:

We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years, coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles.

On the next-gen Xbox consoles, the game will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics. Players can experience the open world of Norway and England in full detail.

Ubisoft chose to focus on the resolution during the transition from PS3/Xbox 360 to PS4/Xbox One. This is the first time that console fans are receiving an uncompromised version of the game.

Resolution and framerate affect a game’s experience heavily. To see that the game will run with high frame rates and resolutions is exciting.

On current-gen consoles, the game will be available on November 10. Ubisoft is also offering a free next-gen upgrade for those who purchase the PS4 edition. The game will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 release of the game is on November 12.