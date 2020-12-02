Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s hitch, which restricted players from transferring their trophies from PS4 to PS5, has now gotten a solution. The latest update in Ubisoft solves this trophy issue. You can now get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a few weeks back. The game rapidly received more positive feedbacks and assessments from the fans and reviewers. Now the players can easily transit between the current to next-generation consoles. If they have the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, they will be able to advance to the PS5 and Xbox Series X without any extra cost.

However, some players faced an issue with the game’s trophy system – which is why they were somewhat reluctant to upgrade it. Players who jumped to the next-gen system stated the issue of their trophies earned on the PS4 version being removed while moving to the PS5 version. Hence, all the hard work of these gamers would go down the drain. They would have to do everything from the start. Fortunately, Ubisoft has instantly developed a remedy for its ‘upgrade‘. The issue exists no more in the latest patch of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Furthermore, the patch notes for the latest update 1.0.4, released on November 26, didn’t include the trophy issue fix. Nonetheless, the players whose trophies got snatched away during the transition from PS4 to PS5 found that they started receiving their each single previous achievements earned. Apparently, this patch fix has resolved the problem rooted in PS5 not being able to read the player’s trophy information through cloud data. As a result, this could not be transferred into the PS5’s trophy system. Moreover, now the hesitant players who were unwilling to upgrade the system can do it without taking in any risks of having to lose their older trophies.

To add more to it, the update could not, however, fix all the issues that bugged the game. The players reported the problem of the game’s saved files getting corrupted. This issue would only leave players with one option – to delete the saved data of their game altogether and start the game at the very beginning.

For your information, Ubisoft is well aware of these issues and has stated to have been actively working on it. The Company has not yet disclosed the date of when the ‘fix’ would come out. However, it has promised the fans for the update to come out in the upcoming weeks.