Ryzen 400 series motherboard users rejoice as the BETA version of the Ryzen 5000 BIOS update is here. Reports say the limited A320 and X370 motherboard will support the Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs.

AMD Board Partners Asus and Gigabyte release BETA-BIOS for B450 motherboards

The support for the Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs on the 300 series motherboard comes out like a shocker. Limited users have already gotten access to the BETA BIOS for the A320 and X370 motherboards. A member of Chiphell Forums, the AMD 300 series motherboard, supports the full lineup of the Ryzen 5000 series. 2 leaks are showcasing 300 series motherboards, including the AsRock A320M-HDV motherboard.

The 300 series motherboard fully supports the Ryzen 5000 CPUs, but AMD doesn’t look forward to pushing the update. AMD officially states only the Ryzen 400 series and 500 series motherboard support the latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The board partners know that the 300 series motherboard supports the Ryzen 5000 CPUs but will follow AMD’s statement.

The Ryzen 9 5900X CPU works well with the AsRock A320 motherboard. The AsRock A320 motherboard supports the 12 core behemoth with 16 GB of DDR4 system memory. It is quite astonishing that 300 series chipset support the Ryzen 5000 CPUs with PCIe 4.0 disabled.

Another finding was reported on the Overclock.net, revealing the Ryzen 5000 CPUs ready to work on the X370 motherboard. Most of the latest, like PCIe Gen 4.0 was disabled as the boards didn’t have the feature set. Previously the major problem on the AMD motherboard was its smaller ROM size. The motherboard’s ROM is the limiting factor on most of the motherboard, as most of them featured a 16MB ROM. The X370 motherboard might erase the support for the previous-gen Ryzen 1000 CPU and Ryzen 2000 CPU. Removing the previous-gen motherboard’s support adds additional room to support not only Ryzen 5000 desktop CPU but the upcoming Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs.

Yes, we might soon see Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs. It will be based on the Zen 2 architecture. Similarly, Asus and Gigabyte have released BETA Versions of the AMD Ryzen 5000 support BIOS. Both companies support a total of 16 motherboards from their lineups. Gigabyte labels its bios as F60c, whereas Asus lists the BIOS as 8501. Only skilled and enthusiastic people might look up to it. Everyday users might stay back away from the update as the BETA BIOS doesn’t assure 100% stability.

The Ryzen 400 series motherboard will receive updates after 2021 with even better-performing versions on the Ryzen 500 series motherboards.