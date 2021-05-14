Asus has released several Radeon graphics cards based on the high-end AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. The ROG Strix LC RX 6900 XT Top Overclocked Edition is the best graphics card from Asus with a highly binned RX 6900 XT GPU. The card features a hybrid cooling system maximizing the performance keeping a cool temperature.

Asus packs a highly binned NAVI 21 XTXH on their ROG Strix LC RX 6900XT graphics card

Asus has already released the LC RX 6900 XT graphics card featuring the same hybrid cooling system. But the Top Overclocked Edition is the highly binned version of the NAVI 21 XTXH GPU, which can reach a GPU frequency of 3225 MHz. The ROG Strix LC RX 6900 XT Top overclocked edition is the best that Asus has to offer.

The Strix LC RX 6900 XT comes with a hybrid cooling system: a regular blower-type cooler and a massive closed-loop liquid cooling system. VRMs maintain a cool temperate thanks to the blower-style cooler. The closed-loop liquid cooling system cools down the GPU and memory, ensuring high performance keeping the card cool. The large copper contact plate cools draws heat away from the GPU directly to the 240mm radiator. Dual 140mm fans accompany the radiator.

The card has a dimension of 27.7 x 13.1 x 4.3 cm with 600 mm of tubing. Asus went with a long tubing to accommodate the ample space inside an EATX case. The main selling point of the graphics card is its 450W TDP. The ROG Strix LC features high-end VRM and quality components like a high-current power stage, capacitors to handle higher power delivery. The custom PCB helps to add in more quality components ensuring a higher overclock on the existing GPU.

The graphics card features triple eight-pin power inputs to feed its 450W TDP. Asus recommends using an 850W PSU with its LC unit. As for the IO, the graphics card comes with two Display 1.4a, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a single USB Type-C port. The card supports HDCP 2.3 technology with support hardware. The card features numerous addressable RGB LEDs to customize according to your build.

As of now, Asus has not disclosed any pricing and the released date of the graphics card. Similar to EVGA and Sapphire, the company will not talk about the recommended pricing. But the unlocked GPU will be the selling point of the ROG Strix LC RX 6900 XT Top Overclocked Edition.