This is not the first time a manufacturing company re-release the same product in a different funky color with little to no changes. It’s actually becoming a trend. And we don’t know the reason why. Maybe the previous version did well in the market, and they want to create a new hype. Or perhaps the funkier version was on demand.

Whatever the reason is, we are pleased to announce, Asus has jumped into the bandwagon with their latest announcement of Nvidia 30XX ROG Strix White Variants.

What’s New With Nvidia 30XX ROG Strix White?

This graphics card is similar to its predecessor, from board design to RGB embellishment. There is really no notable difference in performance. It looks like Asus’s focus was only on the aesthetics. As the name suggests, it is the ‘White Edition’ to ROG Strix RTX 30-series.

As for the price, the company has yet to reveal it. All we know are the products available:

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-WHITE

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-10G-WHIT

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-WHITE

ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-24G-WHITE

ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-WHITE

For more details, check out the company’s official page.