Asus is gearing up to release the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip this month. There already leaks on the internet revealing the expected specification of the device. Asus set the launch date for the ZenFone 8 on May 12. Asus is bringing another Snapdragon 888 based flagship device in its lineup.

ZenFone 8 Specs, price, and more

The ZenFone 8 has garnered ton, so attention in the mobile market, with many leaks talking about its specifications. The latest leak from Mukul Sharma gives more insight on the upcoming ZenFone 8. The leaks refer ZenFone 8 as the “Mini” device. But don’t let the name fool you.

The standard ZenFone 8 has a massive 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The device boasts a resolution of 1080×2400. The Samsung E4 AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The display uses Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The ZenFone 8 boasts a dimension of 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm weighing in over 169g.

12MP front

EIS on both cameras

8K

4K slow-mo at 120fps

Hi-Fi audio playback via headphone jack

USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

dual speakers

5G, BT 5.2, Wifi 6, FM

ZenUI 8 on Android 11

linear vibration motor#Asus #asuszenfone8 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 7, 2021

Asus ZenFone 8 comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor based on TSMC’s 5nm process node. The phone can be configured with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Leak reported Asus going with a triple camera setup in the back. The primary camera features a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP wide-angle + Macro sensor.

The front punch-hole cutout features the 12MP sensor. Both the cameras feature EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and record 8K videos. The primary camera takes slow-mo videos at 120fps in 4K.

The ZenFone 8 features three microphone arrays and comes with OZO audio technology. The device has a stereo speaker setup and has a headphone jack. The leak mentions a Hi-Fi audio playback headphone jack similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5. The phone uses the USB Type-C for 30 Watt fast charging. It is a bummer to see the flagship-level device with only a 4000 mAh battery.

The ZenFone 8 supports the latest 5G wireless communication. The model ships with the latest WiFi 6 module and Bluetooth 5.2 support. In a weird turn of events, Asus is adding support for FM Radio on its ZenFone device. The device has a linear vibration motor for haptic feedback. Asus will utilize its ZenUI8 on the Android 11 operation system.

The phone is certainly missing wireless charging, but that all will be revealed at the launch event. The ZenFone 8 doesn’t have a leaked price tag yet. The device should be priced well under $1000, right around the $950 mark for the specification.