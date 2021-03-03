Asus has announced its latest ProART B550-Creator motherboard. This is the first AM4 motherboard to feature the latest Thunderbolt 4 interface. Not all AMD motherboards are fortunate to ship with Thunderbolt interface. We are amazed as Asus introduced the latest Thunderbolt standard in an AMD motherboard.

Asus introduces the first AMD AM4 motherboard with Thunderbolt 4 interface

The Asus ProART B550 Creator is the company’s top-of-the-line hardware tailored specifically towards professionals.

The B550 Creator comes with a sleek black exterior followed by gold accents running all around the motherboard. The B550 Creator motherboard offers the performance and feature set required by a professional or creative creator. The motherboard uses top-notch quality components and has tons of feature sets.

The motherboard houses a powerful 12+2 phase power delivery system. The 8-pin EPS and a single ATX power connector provide power to the processor and the components. The thick Heatsinks efficiently cool down the VRMs maintaining a stable system. The board comes with four DDR4 memory slots supporting up to 128 GB of memory. Asus hasn’t about the supported memory frequencies yet.

The ProART B550 Creator comes with three PCIe x16 and two PCIe x 1 expansion slots. The announcement doesn’t specify the speed of the expansion slot. But we are sure it will feature the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. The ProART B550 comes with two M.2 ports for high-speed storage. Asus has added a new M.2 latch mounting system. The motherboard offers four SATA III connectors for storage options.

The B550 Creator comes with dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports. It doesn’t have a wireless connection, but the dual Ethernet port is enough and offers better connectivity. The motherboard features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0, DisplayPort In, and an HDMI port.

There is only a little information on the B550 Creator motherboard. There is no official page for the product as of now. The ProART B550 Creator motherboard will be available next month and has a price tag of $299.