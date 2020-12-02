AMD’s Smart Access Memory technology was first introduced for the Ryzen 5000 CPUs with a performance bump. The Smart Access Memory or simply Resizable BAR Technology is now available in the Intel platform. Asus is the first AIB to implement the Resizable BAR for its Intel motherboard.

The Resizable BAR Technology hits early on Asus Z490, H470, and B460 motherboards.

AMD’s Smart Access Memory wasn’t meant for AMD itself. The technology was there itself from the start, but AMD was the first one to implement it. The technology isn’t limited to AMD and its GPUs. Nvidia and Intel will now look to implement Resizable BAR (Base Address Registry) Technology on its products offering better performance.

To all the new readers or people unknown about AMD’s Smart Access Memory, BAR is the GPU resource to communicate with the CPU. AMD introduces Resizable BAR on its latest Ryzen 5000 CPU and Radeon RX 6000 series GPU combination. Intel has now introduced the Resizable BAR technology on its 10th generation processor.

The CPU now can access all the memory on the GPU removing bottlenecks present by the limited resources. There is a 15% improvement on the game with SAM enabled but varies according to the game. Mapping the GPU memory to the CPU allows for better communication.

Asus released the BETA BIOS featuring the Resizable BAR. The Smart Access Memory needs to be enabled through BIOS and isn’t activated out of the box. The BETA BOIS 1002 (1601) can be downloaded for the respective Intel 400-series motherboard. The Smart Access Memory is available on both PCIe Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. So you won’t need the updated PCIe standards to increase the BAR memory resource.

According to reports from Videocardz, the Maximus XII HERO (Wi-FI) motherboard was seen with an Intel Core i7 – 10700K CPU. The CPU was paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT GPU showing 13.37% improvement with BAR implementation.

As for the compatibility, only the Radeon RX 6000 series motherboard supports the Smart Memory access. Nvidia will soon follow suit by opening its GPU to the SAM technology. As for now, Intel now adds Smart Access Memory to all its 10th generation CPUs and might add support for the upcoming 11th gen processor.