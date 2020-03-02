Asus listed the RTX 2060 Mini and RTX 2060 Mini OC, making an appearance in Mini-ITX and ITX builds. The company shrunk the graphics card to accommodate upcoming Ghost Canyon Intel NUCs and smaller chassis.

Asus launches two RTX 2060 for the upcoming Intel NUCs

Intel has introduced its Ghost Canyon NUC at Consumer Electronic Show 2020 (CES). The NUC, paired with a GPU using a PCIe Daugther-board, looks fascinating. The concept caught the eyes of all the onlookers and especially the partners. I guess everyone is on the race to build a small form factor GPU to fit with that NUCs (NUC 9 Extreme Kit). Asus announced that they specifically created the GPUs for the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Pro Kits.

It has a dimension of 19.7 x 12.1 x 3.9 cm. The graphics card takes up two expansion slots. The GPU could have been made smaller, but it accommodates the new IPX5 dust resistance feature. It uses a dual fan to cool down the heat sink, and due to its small size, it fits in several small form factor build.

Even though it is smaller than the reference RTX 2060, no alternation or changes have been made to the internals of the graphics card. The RTX 2060, based on the TU116 GPU, has two variants: the RTX 2060 mini (DUAL-RTX2060-6G-Mini) and RTX 2060 mini OC (DUAL-RTX2060-O6G-Mini). Both the graphics cards have a base clock of 1365MHz and Memory Speed of 14000MHz. The RTX 2060 mini has a boost clock of 1725MHz, and the OC version has a boost clock of 1755MHz. An 8-pin power connector powers the GPU .

The Graphics card has 1 x HDMI Output, 1 x DisplayPort Output. Asus brought back 1 x DVI-out in the GPU, which hasn’t cut RTX cards.

Asus hasn’t mentioned the cost of the graphics card yet, but we expect the cards to equal at $300 or a little bit higher. Compared with the RTX 2060 KO, the price might lower below $300. But looking at the market, it might not dip below $300.