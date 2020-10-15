The Asus marketing team is acting kind of shady after recent talks between a Redditor and Asus. Previously Asus stated that they wouldn’t support the Ryzen 5000 CPU in B450 and X570 motherboard. It seems like every board partner is focusing on the 500 series chipset motherboards and neglecting the 400 series chipset.

ASUS has plans on offering Ryzen 5000 series support on X470 and B450 lineup.

A Redditor contacted ASUS to ask for support for Ryzen 500 series on the 400 series platform. The rep at Asus confirmed that they have no plans on supporting the X470 platform altogether. The user questioned ASUS asking about supporting the Ryzen 5 5900X on the current ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero X470.

But in turn, the ASUS rep stated no such plan to support the Ryzen 5000 series and advised the user to purchase an X570 or B550 chipset-based motherboard.

Later in reply to Computerbase, Asus stated they do have support for the X470 and B450 lineup. This is kind of a shady deal coming from Asus forcing consumers to buy the latest 500 chipsets based motherboard. There is still no information about the supported motherboards. The numbers on the supported motherboard look to be limited.

AMD has already provided board partners with the necessary code to enable support. It looks like ASUS wants to push the existing X570 and B550 motherboard first to the consumers. But looking at the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero’s specs and capability, it should technically work with the Ryzen 5000 series processors. Not only that, but the motherboard has enough ROM size on the BIOS chip to fit the latest BIOS firmware.

AMD did confirm that the X470 and B450 motherboard will support the latest Ryzen 5000 processors. The numbers will be limited as not all the motherboards are eligible to support the latest Zen 3 processors. AMD even confirmed at launch that there would be no initial support for the Ryzen 5000 series on the 400 series platform.

The fact has been confirmed even in the keynote slide during Ryzen 5000 unveiling. It seems only the 500 series platform will support the Ryzen 5000 during the initial release. The X470 and B450 motherboard will get its first beta release in January. It is a 2-month wait for all the X470 and B450 owners making it more likely to shift to the latest 500 series chipset.

There is still hope for all the high-end X470 motherboards to support the latest Ryzen 5000 series processor. But everything depends on the board partners whether or not to release the update. Only selected variants to support the newer Zen 3 CPU citing 400 chipset owners to update to the latest 500 series motherboard.