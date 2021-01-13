It was a disappointing presentation from AMD during the CES 2021. There was less information on the latest Ryzen 5000H Cezanne processor. We expected more Zen 3 desktop products from AMD, but the OEMs came to the rescue.

Asus has released tons of new Asus ROG Laptops for the consumer market. The latest lineup of the Asus ROG laptop uses the Ryzen 5000H powered mobile devices. The company is pushing a lot of laptop devices for the year 2021.

Asus introduces 3 ROG Series high-end Laptop devices.

The ROG lineup is getting a facelift and upgrades with the new series of ROG laptops. Asus introduced three new laptops, the ROG FLow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Strix Scar 15/17, Strix Scar G15/G17, and the ROG XG mobile eGPU.

All the ROG series laptops have been given some common upgrade with the latest 100W Type- C charging, new 360Hz 1080p panel, and a massive 90Whr battery. Aside from other components like the keyboard, mouse, and gaming monitor were showcased in the event.

Asus ROG Flow X13/ ROG XG Mobile

The ROG Flow X13, a convertible gaming laptop for people who work and love to game. Its 13-inch device packs the latest Ryzen 9 5980HS processor featuring a GeForce RTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 16 GB LPDDR4X system memory and packs an impressive 16:10 aspect ratio touch screen.

The ROG Flow X13 is a 2-in-1 convertible gaming laptop featuring a 1080p 120HZ display or a 4K display touch screen options. It comes with a massive 90 Whr battery and an included stylus.

The ROG XG Mobile is the proprietary eGPU with a super portable form factor. The XG mobile uses a proprietary connector with a USB-C connector. The eGPU comes with the top of the line GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU. The XG mobile acts as a docking system and provides a total of 280W AC power to itself and the system. It has additional USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort output, and ethernet cable.

Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

The previous Zephyrus Duo 15 was an impressive laptop with a dual-screen design and outstanding cooling solution. The Zephyrus Duo 15 SE solves all the existing problems in the older design and upgrades the internals. The 15.6-inch laptop boasts an impressive AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The device supports up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and Dual 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD in Raid 0. The new Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is a massive laptop weighing up to 5.3 lbs and 20.9 mm thick. The 4K main display option covers 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut with the already good 14.1 inches 1080p touch display. Productivity-focused workloads can be done on the 4K main display. But the 4K display can be swapped out with a 300Hz 1080p display for a high-refresh-rate experience.

ROG Strix Scar 15/17 and ROG Strix G15/17

The ROG Strix G14 was impressive hardware with a follow up with the Strix G15. The Zephyrus G15 is getting an upgrade with the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 GPUs. Both the G15 and G17 models support 32 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Scar 15 and 17 laptops are the best with their new plexiglass see-through body showing the internal motherboard. Both the ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17 support the top of the line Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 64 GB of DDR4 system memory.

All these laptops support a 165Hz 1440p display or the fastest 300Hz 1080p display. All of the mentioned laptops are releasing in late February. Asus has created a steam application, “Asus ROG Citadel XV,” for fans; the app allows fans to virtually jump into the Asus ROG presentation floor and take an in-depth look at the latest release.