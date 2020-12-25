Asus is bringing the ROG Z11 PC case for the small system builder. The case is excellent for small system builders and with a unique design. The ROG Z11 supports wider compatibility of hardware with support for a full 3-slot graphics card.

The ROG Z11 PC is an SFF case with a unique dual orientation design. The PC case can be placed vertically or horizontally without affecting the airflow of the case. The case has a unique vent design with the support of up to five 120mm fans. The rear and the top of the case support dual 120mm fans, whereas the bottom support only a single fan. The builder can also opt for a 240mm radiator on the front or a 120mm radiator on the rear for efficient water cooling.

The case also supports 140mm for the fans. The case has a unique design, with the motherboard tilting at an 11-degree angle. The 11-degree angle helps to create space on the back of the motherboard. As for the component support, The ROG Z11 supports a maximum GPU length of 320mm and a CPU cooler height of 130mm. The 11-degree allows for cable routing space inside the case. Asus design the case to support the full-sized ATX power supply. SFF builder can also opt for an SFX power supply.

The ROG Z11 comes with a black color scheme. The case features a builder tempered glass panel design on the front and the side of the case. The front IO comes with a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. As for the price, the case goes for $279.99 on Amazon. Even though the case looks smaller, it cost way more considering its feature and hardware compatibility. Asus has fined tuned the case, especially for the ease of building.