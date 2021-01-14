Asus launched tons of laptops and hardware for the CES 2021 event. The ROG Swift PG32UQ is the latest gaming monitor for its gaming lineup. The 32-inch display comes with a variable refresh rate and a massive 4K resolution.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ a 32-inch 4K monitor with a high refresh rate and variable overdrive technology.

The Swift comes with the massive 32-inch display comes with the big 4K resolution. Yes, the 32-inch model comes with a larger 4K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Plus, the display comes with an IPS panel for the best visual and color accuracy.

The display compliant with DisplayHDR 600 covers 160% coverage of the sRGB color space and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The 144 Hz refresh rate paired with the variable overdrive technology helps to reduce ghosting in the monitor.

The monitor features the support for display stream compression technology. The technology transports the ultra-high definition video streams across a single interface to ensure full per-pixel color reproduction.

The monitor looks clean with its thin bezels allowing for a multi-monitor setup. The back of the monitor features a fantastic design with RGB Lighting. The monitor follows an all-black color scheme with futuristic cyber visuals to it.

The monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports and supports a maximum of 4K resolution 120Hz display. The next-generation console is going to take full advantage of the refresh rate and the stunning visuals. The monitor features support auto low latency mode and support Nvidia’s reflex technology.

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor is expected to launch at the end of the first quarter of 2021.