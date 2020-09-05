Asus released some spicy components from the 360Hz Monitor to the latest Ryzen ROG GPUs. Soon after Nvidia’s launch event took place, Asus unveiled their ROG series GPUs and TUF series RTX 30xx cards. Asus was one of the first board partners to showcase their RTX 30xx series GPUs.

Asus releases its STRIX, TUF series graphics card. Relegates the Dual GPU for the RTX 3070

The STRIX ROG RTX 30xx series card is the highest and premium tier graphics card from Asus. Asus ROG STRIX 3090 features a more massive heatsink matching the cooling requirement from NVIDIA. The triple-fan cooling system accompanies a larger heatsink.

The middle fan has 13 fan blades pushing large volumes of air to cool the large heatsink. The fan has a full-height barrier ring able to boost the static pressure, driving more air into the card. At the same time, the two fans on the side have a half-height barrier ring.

The fan features 11 fins and focuses on the lateral dispersion of the air. The two fans disperse the air on the cooling array. To counteract the fans’ turbulence, the middle fan spins in the opposite direction to the side two fans.

It maintains a balance between the fans, further improving air pressure and velocity. The ROG series RTX 30xx series cards are all 2.9 slots and draw 400W of power through the 3 x 8-pin connector.

Asus also introduced its budget GPU like the Asus TUF series and Dual Series GPU. The Asus TUF lineup makes its headline thanks to its near MSRP prices and the efficient cooling technology. The Asus Dual Series has been updated to the RTX 3070 series.

The Dual series were seen in the RTX 2060 or the GTX 1060 series only. The RTX 3070 is now getting a dual fan setup with a rather large heatsink. The Asus TUF and Dual series GPU will utilize a 2 x 8-pin connector for its power.

The Asus TUF series will have all the 3 RTX series GPUs. Both the cards have a 2.5 slot size.

Pricing

According to the UK retailer website, the Asus ROG Strix 3080 goes for around 848.99 pounds, roughly $1100. We don’t know how Asus will price the ROG Strix 3080 in the US, but it sure looks like an expensive card.

The card specification isn’t released, and we still are unsure about the cards. The ROG cards are premium, and Asus offer better clock speed. The Asus ROG is expensive and has a higher markup price to get profit.

But whereas the TUF and the Dual series will have a price closer to the founder edition’s card. Asus does levy more features and better cooling performance raising the overall cost of the cards.