The monitors are announced for the holiday season, the same time Xbox Series X and PS5 launch

Asus has announced that its new Republic of Gamers (ROG) monitor will be the first monitor to receive HDMI 2.1 certification. In the press release, Asus identified Allion Labs as the company that tested its product as per the necessary compatibility and validation tests.

The upcoming ROG monitor will come in three screen sizes – 27-inch, 32-inch, and 43-inch models. All models will offer a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an Auto Low Latency feature. The Auto Low Latency feature will enable the gaming device to control the processing mode of the display, prioritizing lower latencies when required.

While the jump from 18 Gbps bandwidth in HDMI 2.0 to 48 Gbps in HDMI 2.1 is high, there are very few devices that support the new display technology. At the time of writing, there are no monitors and very few TVs that come with HDMI 2.1 technology. Also, current top-of-the-line graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD do not have HDMI 2.1 capabilities.

Hopefully, the new display connectivity comes standard with the next generation of Nvidia (Ampere) and AMD (Big Navi) cards. While Ampere has not confirmed HDMI 2.1, AMD’s Big Navi cards will come with the technology as it powers the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The next-gen gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft are in a bid to push 4K gaming with framerates up to 120fps. The increased bandwidth of 48 Gbps found in HDMI 2.1 technology is necessary to enjoy games at 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 144 Hz. As of now, only a few +$1000 4K TVs from a handful of manufacturers support HDMI 2.1, and they are not even entirely gaming-focused.

Therefore, Asus announcing its new ROG 4K monitors with HDMI 2.1 support is a big deal. The monitors offer future-proofing for gamers eagerly waiting for the next-gen consoles and graphics card that can support 4K gaming above 60Hz refresh rates. Asus has also said the monitors will be available sometime around the holiday season, which is the same time Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X launch.

As mentioned before, the upcoming ROG gaming monitors had to undergo tests conducted by Allion Labs Inc(an international company specializing in product testing). To receive the HDMI 2.1 certification, the monitors had to go through Fixed Rate Link (FRL) tests, including FRL Pixel Decoding, FRL Electrical, and FRL Protocol tests.

Vice President of Logo & HW Validation Consulting at Allion Labs, Brian Shih addressed Asus as the first partner to provide an HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for certification. He further added that their company was “thrilled to be part of the success of ROG and this groundbreaking gaming monitor.”

Unfortunately, Asus has not provided any more information regarding the HDMI 2.1 compatible ROG monitors. The company did not share naming and pricing for any of the 27-inch, 32-inch, and 43-inch models.