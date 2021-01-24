The Ryzen 9 5980HS is the top of the line Cezanne mobile APU. The latest Cinebench leak showcases the performance metric of the 8 core processor. The more exciting part is the test Ryzen 9 5980HS comes in the latest Asus FLOW X13 laptop.

The Ryzen 9 5980HS beats the older Ryzen 9 4900HS with a significant margin.

The upcoming Ryzen Cezanne is the third generation of Ryzen mobile processors. Twitter users Leakbench spotted the latest benchmark on the Geekbench 5 library. The newer Cezanne APU performs very well with its limited 35W TDP. Even though it is not the unlocked variant like the Ryzen 9 5980HX, it performs very well, almost on par with the latter.

The 8 core and 16 thread processor hits 1532 in the single-core test and 8219 in the multi-core test. Compared to the older generation Ryzen 9 4900HS, there is a significant increase in the single-core performance. The Ryzen 9 4900HS only achieve 1092 in the single-core test. At the same time falling significantly behind with a score of 7043 in the multi-core test. There is a 21% improvement in the single-core performance and 17% in the multi-core performance, citing a massive IPC uplift with the new Zen 3 architecture.

The tested device is the Asus ROG Flow X13 laptop, freshly unveiled at the CES 2021 event. The test laptop comes with 16GB of RAM with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptop also has a proprietary eGPU connection with support up to RTX 3080 mobile graphics card.

The Ryzen 9 5980HS comes with 8 core and 16 threads with the 16 MB of L3 cache. The model comes with a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.41 GHz. It features the latest Ryzen Zen 3 core architecture with significant IPC uplift and single-core performance. The processor comes with the latest Vega 8 iGPU with 512 Streamline processors.

The Ryzen 5000 APUs are hitting the market with newer laptop models. As more and more manufacturers adopt Ryzen APU into their portable devices, AMD is finally grasping a ledge in the laptop market. There are tons of ultrabooks and gaming laptops coming with the latest Ryzen 9 5980HS looking to be revealed shortly.