Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the most powerful Android gaming devices. Since its launch in early August 2020, it has gained a lot of attention.

The device is still not available on the US site of Asus. Major retailers also don’t have the phone yet. But customers in the US and North America might get the device soon. A recent filing certified by the FCC hints that the phone may be available soon. According to the listing, the filing got completed on September 22, 2020. And, according to rumors, the phone has also got a green signal from Canadian authorities.

A quick look at Asus ROG Phone 3

The third generation Asus phone is a powerful device. With its elegant and extravagant design, the device comes as a top choice for mobile gamers. The phone has a huge 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Full HD+ panel also makes it a host for mobile games that don’t run at ultra-high resolutions.

The Asus device comes in three variants. There is one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The high-end variant has 16GB RAM and a very impressive 512GB storage.

Another impressive feature on the device is the massive 6000mAh battery. It can last easily for two days on normal usage. It has a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ chip. The phone comes with ROG UI on top of the Android 10 operating system.

All in all, this Asus device is a powerful phone with a premium design and build.

ROG Phone 3 release in America

The root cause of the launch delay in the US and North America was that it couldn’t get approved to use 5G. Asus has not yet shared an official notice about the launch. But now, the wait might be finally over. It will be interesting to see how the device performs in the markets there.