Anime fan get hyped cause Asus is releasing a GUNDAM edition graphics card. The Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 GUNDAM edition graphics card photo surface online on the Chiphell forums. The best part is the leaker got to do a full unboxing of the card.

If you are an avid graphics card collector, the Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090. The Chiphell forum member kdtree managed to do a full unboxing of the card and release it online. Asus seems to pay homage to the Japanese Anime Gundam.

Asus went with a white design like the GeForce RTX 3090 White edition with red, blue, and yellow accents going around the card. The card feature some imprints alluding to the Gundam series. The backplate covers the extend beyond the card with a small cut. The small opening on the back helps to push air out from the heatsink.

The Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 comes with triple axial based fans with 13 fan blades. The Axial fan cools down the massive heatsink underneath the card offers better cooling to the already power-hungry RTX 3090. The heatsink has six Heatpipe running through the aluminum fin array.

The RTX 3090 Gundam edition comes with the same base and boosts the clock as the RTX 3090. The card boosts up to 1890MHz and has a TDP of 480W. The triple 8-pin power connectors power the card. As for the connection, the graphics card comes with triple Display port 1.4a ports, dual HDMI 2.1 ports.

The card’s launch date hasn’t been set, but since it is a limited card, it will cost above $2000. As of reports, the card cost around 16,999 Chinese Yuan or $6500. But it will cost around $3000 and hard to find in the market. The graphics card is already an excellent prospect for a collector, but it will have limited supply due to the current constraints.