Over the years, ASUS has launched numerous laptops with a sleek design, but they have not made a breakthrough yet.

Earlier, they tried their luck with the release of a dual-display laptop called Zenbook Pro Duo. Sadly, the clumsily placed trackpad and keyboard positioning didn’t impress gamers, and they had to strategize with a different approach.

So, this year, they launched a new gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus DUO 15, with an incredible spin on their product. ASUS claims that this laptop is their first dual-screen laptop explicitly made for gaming purposes.

The two screens formula finally seems credible for your gaming experience with the latest gaming tech to boot the system. Zephyrus has brought a whole new dimension in the world of gaming laptops and looks like it’s here to stay.

Display

Let’s jump right in on the dual-screen displays of the laptop. The primary display is 15.6 inches diagonally with a choice between 4K 60Hz and full-HD at 300Hz. While the secondary display measures 14 inches with a resolution of 3840 x 1100. The screen uses the tenth Gen Intel C at six-core or eight-core. There’s a fan under this secondary screen that sucks in all the air to keep the system cool. The width of the primary and secondary display is close as it becomes easy for multitasking.

Zephyrus DUO 15 has a resolution of 3840 x 1100 with fantastic stylus support. Furthermore, you can use its ScreenPad Plus to expand the overall desktop space of the laptop. What makes this more applicable for gamers is because it helps display secondary apps while gaming like Twitch chats for streamers.

In this version of the laptop, they have also enhanced CPU and GPU usage. Thus, ROG Zephyrus DUO 15 helps snap guides for comfortable window arrangement and quick short cuts. Therefore, this interactive gameplay experience helped gain a lot of great reviews.

On a plus note, you can even use the secondary screen to display maps and inventory. And the lowered keyboard positioning takes can be quite tricky to use.

Specs

The dimension and weight of the laptop are 36 x 26.8 x 2.1 cm and 2.4kg, which makes it a heavier and voluminous laptop in comparison. ASUS broke its stereotypical laptop designs, which are comparatively thinner and lighter.

The cooling system allows one of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Intel’s fresh 10th Gen Core i9 discrete GPU executed in this compact laptop. Asus brings promises of a fantastic performance for gaming. Although this feature failed to leave a mark in their productivity laptops, it does make sense in a gaming laptop.

Also, it has 16 GB of soldered DDR4-3200 RAM with free SODIMM. The slot allows you to add up to 32GB. Asus ensembled this laptop with dual NVMe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 for speed. Along with that, you also get an ESS Sabre DAC for stereo speakers, audio, Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6.

Price and Release

However, the major issue with this laptop is its price. Zephyrus DUO 15 is unbelievably expensive and costs a whopping £2,999.99 (around $3,000, AU$5,000) for the lower-end layout and £3,999 (around $4,000, AU$8,000) for the high-end version. You must be earning some real bucks to get a hand on one of these.

ASUS is releasing Zephyrus DUO 15 in July 2020, and we can only hope that it proves itself for the amount that it’s worth.