ASUS has declared to launch its new Chrome box 4. This 10th Generation Intel processor is the latest Chrome-based device from ASUS. With its excellent efficiency, the mini-PC comes with USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 for a flash speed connection. Plus, it also includes a built-in Google Play feature that will let you pick through a range of Android apps according to your need or interest.

The ASUS Chromebox brings in lightweight built and design, dynamic performance, and great versatility. It also gives you an augmented user experience for office, education, or home use offering more capabilities.

Product Description

Housing in 10th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors, the ASUS Chromebox 4 brings you up to 16 GB of DDR4-2666 memory and up to 256 GB of M.2 SSD storage. Unquestionably, this offers you speedier and smoother performance with more energy efficiency. With the USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, the device will also have fast data transfers, power delivery, and the DisplayPort feature. It will support up to three 4K displays for vivid, sharp visuals and powerful productivity. Besides that, this Mini PC offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that can give you super speedy network connections and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for quick data transfers.

The users will get liberal access to enjoy a whole lot of Android apps and content with its built-in support functionality for Google Play. This lets the users easily pick out the apps of their choice and use them with the power of a mini PC.

The Mini-PC from ASUS updates automatically so the users can always readily have the latest software and security updates. This also makes it much preventable from viruses, malware, and other security issues. Also, the latest VESA mount is lockable and securely fixes to surfaces providing the device physical safeguard. Hence, security has been highly considered while the ASUS Chromebox was designed.

Features

The ASUS Chromebox 4 is powered by 10th Generation Intel® Core™ or Celeron®processors.

Built-in Google Play support to let you access thousands of Android apps with the power of a mini PC.

It comes with Dual HDMI and USB-C®3.2 Gen 1 ports that support up to three 4K displays.

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 offers a super speedy network.

USB-C®3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports enable fast data transfers, and USB-C also supports power delivery and DisplayPort connections.

Automatic software and security updates to protect the system from viruses, malware, and other security issues.

New lockable VESA mount securely attaches to surfaces and offering physical safeguard.

Price and Availability

The ASUS Chromebox 4 will come into the North American Market in December 2020. The price will start at $289. The Company has not revealed any fixed specific release dates for Europe. However, the European users can also anticipate the release to be in December itself or a little later.

To know more about the product, specifications, and variants available, you can visit the official ASUS product website.