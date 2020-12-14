Previously, the Asus TUF series laptop with RTX 3060 and the Intel 11th Gen processor. The South African retailer listed the Asus laptop potentially leaking the RTX 3060 alone. Videocardz reported a newer Asus TUF A17 laptop suggesting an upgraded version from Asus is in the works.

Asus TUF A17 Laptop looks like a beast with RTX 3060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 5000 APU.

Finally, the Ryzen 5000 APU is showing up pairing up with RTX 30 series graphics card. The leaked images and specifications showed the all-new Asus TUF A17 laptop. The Rendered image showcased a similar design with a fully-fledged 17-inch display.

The 17.3-inch IPS panel has a refresh rate of 144Hz with excellent viewing angles. The leaked laptop showed an eclipse gray color with no changes on the body. But the hardware sure is impressive with the latest Ryzen 7 5800H. The 8 core CPU is clocked at 3.0 GHz, which boosts up to 4.3 GHz. The large 16M cache is fitting enough for the CPU to keep access. The listing shows Nvidia GeForce GN20-E3 GPU with 6 GB GDDR6 memory.

Looking at the specification of the GPU, it looks like an RTX 3060 graphics card. Everything points to the latest RTX 3060 GPU as no announcement of the Ampere based GTX card made. The previous listing of the TUF laptop showcased the RTX 3060 with Intel 11th Gen laptop. The laptop weighs 2.60KG and dimension of 39.9 x 26.8 x 2.21 cm.

The TUF series is the budget section from Asus. A budget segment aside from its higher-end ROG laptops. Even though it is a budget design, it has a premium look and a backlit keyboard.

The upcoming CES event might introduce us to the 11th generation processor, Ryzen 5000 series APU, and Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 series graphics card. There is the news of the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPU. The reports show the AMD working with Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPU. But since it is in development, we don’t expect it to release on CES 2021.