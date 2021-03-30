Seasonal PC builders will know about the Asus Phoenix series graphics card. Every year Asus releases SFF series single fan cards. The RTX 3060 graphics card is getting the SFF form factor treatment. The Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix comes with 12GB VRAM and slightly higher core clocks.

The Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix 12 GB is your average RTX 3000 series graphics card. The compact card comes with a single 12-blade fan that cools down the RTX 3060 GPU, memory, and the VRMs. The compact 2.55 slot card features a thick heatsink to cool down the whole card. The graphics card has no RGB lightings making it a pretty simple card.

But how simple it may look, it packs tons of performance inside its chassis. The RTX 3060 comes with a simple black PCB shroud and backplate. The Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix comes with 2,584 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card has a game clock of 1,777MHz, and OC mode has a boost clock of 1,807MHz.

The Phoenix graphics card is fit for an SFF to build and comes with an impressive set of IO. The card ships with a single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. The Asus RTX 3060 Phoenix draws power from the single 8-pin power connector. NVIDIA suggests using a 650W power supply for the whole system.

The RTX 3060 Phoenix is an impressive card for the SFF builder. Asus is bringing back the Dual series graphics card for the RTX 3060 as well. Asus hasn’t given any information on the pricing or the release date of the card. It will be slightly higher than the MSRP, but the cards will be challenging to find and buy. NVIDIA tried easing the supplies introducing Mining cards and enforcing custom drivers for the RTX 3060 series card. But that hasn’t helped anyone in the gaming community.