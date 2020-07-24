The Lunch of the ROG phone 3 Gaming Phone and a whole lineup of accessories to enhance the gaming experience got gamers excited this month. With this third iteration of ROG Gaming Mobile, Asus has pushed the bar way up for the other competitors. This beast has everything you wanted and then some on gaming phone. If we look at the spec sheet alone, it beats its rivals like Nubia Red Magic, Black Shark 2(Xiaomi) to the dust, at least for the time being. Whether they can Catch-up or not, the time will tell.

The first ROG Phone Phone left us with a bit of a sour tongue, with its extravagant design, eyesore of a Software, and below-average cameras. ROG Phone 2 managed to improve much by smoothing up phone design, making the Mobile UI a bit more tolerable, and improving the Cameras and battery. And Finally, with this third installment, every possible aspect has improved a notch up, which has made the device more of a daily driver than Gaming only phone.

Let’s, take a look at the Spec sheet,

Technical Specifications OS: Android 10 ROG UI

Android 10 ROG UI Display: 144Hz , 6.59” AMOLED ( 2340×1080)

144Hz , 6.59” AMOLED ( 2340×1080) CPU: Snapdragon 865+ (3.1GHZ)

Snapdragon 865+ (3.1GHZ) GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU Storage: 512GB

512GB RAM: 16GB

16GB Battery: 6000mAH with 30W Fast Charging

6000mAH with 30W Fast Charging Cameras: Rear : Primary: 64MP wide(F/1.8), 5MP Macro (f2.0), 13MP Ultrawide(f/2.4) Front: 24MP (f/2.0)

: Primary: 64MP wide(F/1.8), 5MP Macro (f2.0), 13MP Ultrawide(f/2.4) 24MP (f/2.0) Biometrics: In-display Fingerprint Sensor

In-display Fingerprint Sensor Speakers : Dual Front-facing Stereo Speakers (The Best in the world)

: Dual Front-facing Stereo Speakers (The Best in the world) Cooling: Gamecool 3 with 6X larger Heat Sink

Gamecool 3 with 6X larger Heat Sink Materials: Gorilla Glass 6, Aluminum

Gorilla Glass 6, Aluminum Connectivity: 2x USB Type C 3.1

2x USB Type C 3.1 Weight: 240 Gram

Software and OS

With this Spec Sheet alone, this Phone can be crowned as the most powerful Mobile Phone in the world right now. Coming from the rough on the edge Mobile OS in previous ROGs, Android 10 ROG UI now is much more polished and toned down for a simpler interface. You won’t get as many unwanted pre-installed apps like before. Most of the UI is focused on improving your gaming performance. Asus has included an intuitive interface for Gaming mode called Game Genie, which has all the functions (No alert, Air Triggers, Lock Touch, X Mode) that you will need while gaming. The overall Gaming UI is Pretty good in comparison to its predecessors.

Display and Design

Let’s be honest, it’s a massive phone. Almost a 7” beast. Though the size is massive the Display doesn’t lack any of the features you would want in a gaming phone. Additionally, the build quality is pretty solid too. Sandwiched between two Gorilla Glass 6 Panels, the side bezels are made of off aluminum which gives it a premium look as well as sturdy design.

This 6.59” AMOLED display tops up at 144Hz Screen refresh rate. It also has 270Hz of touch response rate that registers your touch in 25ms which is kind of a Cheat when gaming. Moreover, the display also houses an in-display Fingerprint Sensor which is pretty responsive. So, overall, display wise it’s a big upgrade from the older ROG Phone 2.

CPU/GPU

To power up that big display the processor and GPU that this Mobile includes are also top of the line. It houses Snapdragon 865+ Processor which tops at 3.1GHZ which, for a mobile phone is just insane. Along with the Adreno 650 GPU the power this mobile packs is more than 10% in comparison to the previous chipset.

STORAGE/ RAM

Talking about the storage capacity, this beast has more than enough space for you to store many games. You get 512 GB of internal memory with 16GB of ram for smoother performance, whether for multitasking or catching many tabs that you might have left open.

Battery Life on ROG Phone 3

Now, let’s talk about one of the main attractions of this phone. The battery power that this Device pack is just magnanimous. You get a massive 6000mAH battery with 30 Watt of Fast Charging with this phone. That amount of battery can last for UP to 2 days even if you are a heavy user. Moreover, to prolong the battery life ROG Phone 3 comes with 2 intuitive software features. Firstly, you get a charging limit option that can limit the charging speed down to 10W, and secondly, you have Max charge limit that can be used to set a limit on how much charge you want your device to hold, for example, 70% or 80%. Both these features are practical in prolonging the battery Health.

Photography on ROG Phone 3

Rog Phone 1 was an Utter disaster when it came to the cameras, rog Phone 2 improved a lot but it was still not on par with other flagships. Now with ROG Phone 3, the improvement on the camera is very significant. Though, not the best on the market, now it can’t be said the worsts either. It packs three rear and one front camera. For the rear, it has a 64MP wide primary camera that can shoot up to 8K videos. The pictures are pretty good in the good light. However, lowlight photos need a lot of improvement.

The second rear camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera which is okay but is a bit on the softer side. Lastly the third camera, 5MP macro is the worst of all the three and has practically no uses. Additionally, the 24MP front camera on ROG Phone 3 is okay in good light but suffers in low light. The pictures are on the softer side as well which could have been made better. The only good camera ROG Phone 3 houses is the primary 64MP camera and that’s about it.

Speakers on ROG Phone 3

For gamers, the speaker of a phone may not be that important because most of them use headphones or earphones. However, if there comes a time when you do need the mobile speaker for your gaming then Rog Phone 3 has the solution for you. This houses the best mobile speakers, hands down on any smartphone in the world. Dual front-facing stereo speakers powered by GameFX audio system can produce freakishly distinguishable separate Left and Right sounds just like a headphone. It has great bass and can get pretty loud for a mobile phone. Calibrated Game mode lets you pinpoint the location of your enemies with the sound alone, which for a mobile phone is a very big achievement.

The Cooling System

Last but not the least, for a mobile phone this powerful the ASUS has made sure that it won’t get too hot and start lagging during intense gameplay. With the Game cool 3 Cooling technology ROG Phone 3 comes equipped with internals that will ensure Cool gameplays. It has an advanced 3D vapor chamber with a 6 times larger Heat sink than its predecessor. ASUS has said that this system can increase UP to 14% of thermal efficiency. To further up the efficiency ROG Phone 3 comes with accessories as well, which we will cover in a bit.

Overall, this phone is a solid Gaming device that is closest to being a normal day to day Mobile with all-rounder performances in any gaming phone to date. The only determining factor left for us to see now is the Price that is yet to be announced as well as the release of other Gaming Mobiles. Until something else comes with a better Spec Sheet, ROG Phone 3 will remain the king of Gaming Phones.

Short Comings of ROG Phone 3

Let’s be honest, ROG Phone 3 is not a perfect Phone. Though it has top of the line Specs and it delivers solid performance, it also has many shortcomings that should have been fixed. Hopefully, the next installment of ROG will mend the issues found on this device.

It’s a personal preference for many but the display size is on a bigger side. it would have been great if ROG Phone 3 could have released phones with different sizes, just like other brands (i.e. Samsung, Apple) do.

We would have loved to see a Micro SD card on this phone, though 512 GB is plenty in many cases, a SD card would have Future-proofed us a bit more.

Cameras are good, or better, Primary camera is good. Other than that, everything else needs much improvement. Even the Primary camera Suffers in low light. We know it’s a gaming phone, not a photography one, but let’s be honest, in this day and age it’s hard to sell a phone that is not allrounder. Mobile Gamers are very few in numbers and ASUS needs to think about that as well.

A must feature in modern flagships is Ingress Protection rating(IP) for water and dust proofing which unfortunately ROG Phone 3 doesn’t have.

We would have loved to have Wireless charging with this phone. ASUS you must fix this next time.

For gamers, a little bit of sound lag can be a disaster so wired earphones are very important. ROG Phone 3, unfortunately, has no headphone Jack which is really a bummer. Though with two USB-C ports and, a Headphone to USB- C Cable provided with the box makes it a bit easier, it’s not as convenient.

Finally, to sum up, everything ROG Phone 3 has both Goods and Bads, mostly goods. For gamers, it’s godsent. If you want to use it as a daily driver, though it’s plausible, you may have to sacrifice Photography features. So, the final choice will depend on your own preference.

Gaming Accessories For ROG Phone 3

For gamers out there, ROG Phone 3 has included A full line up of accessories you can get for this mobile. Let’s take a quick look at what you can Get.

Rog Lightning Armor Case

It’s not just a case that protects your phone from Scratches and Drops. This case can improve the visual esthetics of the Phone itself with Aura Lightning. And Gamers are always up for Visual Treats.

Aero Active Cooler

For gamers, one issue that comes up many times is the sweating of hands during intense gameplay. Aero active cooler as its name suggests can help you with that problem. This accessory can keep both your hands and Mobile Cooler up to 4-degree C. This side-mounted device can also be used to plug in your 2.5mm headphone jack and USB- C jack together. This can also be used as a stand if you want to put it on a desk or something.

Twin View Dock 3

Just like the name suggests it’s a dock that lets you connect your Secondary Screen with the ROG Phone 3. The secondary Display by no means is inferior to the Main display, as it also has 144GHz refreshed rate to match that. For dual screen lovers on a mobile phone, this can be a cool new accessory.

ROG Clip

If you love using an external controller like XBOX wireless controller or stadia Controller, this little accessory can be the answer for you. This side-mounted gadget can further enhance your gaming experience.

ROG kunai 3 Gamepad

For those who love side-mounted dual gamepads on your phone that can give you better control and grip during your gameplays, than ROG kunai 3 Gamepad is an answer for you. With different modes such as Handheld mode, all in one mode, and Mobility mode integrated with the Gamepad you have a lot of choice on how you want to play the game.

Aero Case

This case can enhance the visual aesthetic of your ROG Phone 3 with an as well as protect the Phone from scratches and drops. This Case can also be used with Aero Active cooler 3 and Twin view Dock 3.

Mobile Desktop Dock

Just as the name suggests, this Mobile Desktop Dock can turn your mobile into a Desktop. With this dock, you can connect your phone to a 4k UHD monitor, Keyboard, and mouse. With a powerful processor that can clock at 3.1GHz switching between Mobile Gaming and Desktop was never this easy.

Conclusion

With all the accessories and powerful Mobile, itself, Rog Phone 3 has Set a New Standard for mobile gaming. For the time being, the crown for the most powerful mobile phone and the best gaming phone is snatched by the ROG Phone 3. The price is yet to be revealed which will determine how the mobile gaming community feels about this phone. If the price is reasonable then no doubt a large flock of people is going to get this Phone. Now, all we can do is wait.