Asus today shared its custom Radeon RX 6900XT graphics card with a fat triple-slot cooling solution. Asus is the first AIB partner of AMD unveiling its TUF series Radeon RX 6900XT. The card has already been Momomo_US first spotted the listing of the card.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is an impressive triple-slot card. The card has a military look with a grey color scheme. The NAVI 21 XTX GPU has a unique thick heatsink utilizing MaxContact design. The heatsink is crafted out of a massive aluminum fin array equipped with seven massive copper heat pipes. The contact plate on the heatsink is made out of nickel for maximum heat dissipation.

The heatsink is blasted with cool air with the triple fan setup in the front. The fan uses the Axial-tech technology where the side fans feature 11 blades, and the middle fan consists of a 13-blade fan. Asus states the center fan can provide the heatsink with boosted static pressure. Since the heatsink is quite thick, the card can utilize 0dB fan technology. The card runs silently with a quiet acoustic and ramps up when needed. Asus uses a high-quality component on the board, offering better stability and ensuring the card’s longevity.

Dual 8-pin connectors power the TUF series Radeon RX 6900XT. The Radeon RX 6900XT can push over 3.0 GHz when boosted. The TUF series comes factory overclocked, offering a higher standard boost clock of 2250 MHz. The card might even boost above 3 GHz when overclocked, ensuring more performance.

As for the connectivity, the card has triple DisplayPort 1.4a and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. The HDMI 2.1 port is essential to run 4K games with a higher refresh rate. The card all in all looks great and comes with quite an impressive back plate. The black PCB matches with the grey finish on the shroud and the backplate.

The pricing on the card looks bleak, thanks to the current constraints. Looking at the current situation, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900XT won’t be cheap. According to reports, the TUF series graphics card costs $1150. AMD assured their buyer that all the custom cards would come under the MSRP price at Q1 2021.

The founder’s edition of the Radeon RX 6900XT cost $999. But due to the current situation caused by COVID-19, there will problem attaining stocks in the market. The Radeon RX 6900XT launches today but getting a hands-on one isn’t as easy.