Asus is ready to release its next-generation Z590 motherboards featuring the all-new PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. According to the leaks from the Twitter User HaruKaze5719, the new Z590 motherboard includes the Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial and ROG Maximums XII Hero motherboards.

Asus prepares its Asus ROG Maximus XIII Z590 motherboards for the upcoming 11th generation Rocket Lake Processors.

The CES 2021 event starts from today with the tons of upcoming 500 series motherboards. Intel has begun preparing for the upcoming Rocket Lake processor’s launch at the end of Q1 of 2021. The company will push the 500-series motherboard ahead of the 11th Gen CPU launch.

Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial Z590

HaruKaze5719 found the picture of the upcoming ROG Maximus motherboard for the Intel 11th generation processors. The Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial is the high-end Z590 motherboard. The Extreme Glacial is the top of the line motherboard with a full water-block for the processor and the chipset.

The ROG Maximus XII Extreme Glacial comes with a dual 8-pin connector. The motherboard has four DDR4-DIMM slots and supports up to 128GB of system memory. The DIMM.2 expander feature a silver metallic enclosure.

The single monoblock efficiently cools down the processor, VRMs, and chipset. The monoblock on the Extreme Glacial is excellent for overclocking. The board allows users to push the latest 11th generation processor to an even higher clock speed. The board comes with PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 expansion slot and a single PCIe 4.0 x4 slot. Asus ships the board with six SATA III ports for storage, whereas the DIMM.2 slot supports 2 M.2 slots.

Asus ROG Maximus XIII HERO Z590

The Asus ROG Maximus XIII HERO is similar to the XIII Extreme Glacial. The Maximus XIII HERO doesn’t come with a water monoblock. It has the same dual 8-pin power connector but with a weaker power delivery system. The VRM and the chipset are cooled with a massive aluminum heatsink. It has a gamer look with better RGB LEDs over the VRM, I/O plate, and chipset.

The ROG Maximus XIII HERO Z590 comes with the same four DDR4 DIMM slot configuration. It supports a maximum of 128GB of system memory. The board comes with three PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slots and two M.2 storage expansion slot. Features like power, reset, and DEBUG LED is an ease of life feature for the enthusiasts and passionate PC builders.

Asus looks to unveil these two motherboards at CES 2021. More manufacturer will reveal their upcoming 500 series Intel motherboards even though the 11th generation Rocket Lake processors are expected to release late in Q1 of 2021. Intel looks to push the 500 series motherboards ahead of the launch Rocket Lake processor launch.