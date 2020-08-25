The beautiful thing about the tech industry is the change and healthy competition. Companies work on upping their games. Amidst all this chaos, we-the consumers- have the last laugh. After all, we get to have innovative devices in our daily lives.

An example of a newer and improved device is Ryzen-powered Asus VivoBook Flip 14. It is a successor of 2019 laptop, VivoBook Flip 14 TP410. The device-launched in early 2020- is winning rave reviews among critics and consumers alike.

What Is The Fuss?

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 comes with a new chassis design. It uses Zen 2 U-series CPUs. The most exciting part of all is its budget-friendly nature. It costs about USD 700.

It features Ryzen 7 4700U CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Further, the device comes with 512 GB GB NVMe SSD, and 1080p touchscreen. There are cheaper options available. They are Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 4300U SKUs.

The winner among all is the Ryzen processor. The mid-budget laptop’s Ryzen 7 4700U CPU is emerging victorious against high-end laptops.

Key Features: New chassis design.

Zen 2 U-series CPUs.

Ryzen 7 4700U CPU.

8 GB of RAM.

512 GB GB NVMe SSD.

1080p touchscreen

It’s cheap and performs fast than almost all Intel Core i7 Ice Lake or Core i7 Comet Lake-U convertible. That means it is better than Lenovo Yoga, Dell XPS 13, or even an HP Spectre 13. When a mid-budget performs well than high-end laptops, it means one thing. The fancy device makers need to pull up their socks.



Is All Lost For High-End Laptops?

No, a fierce competition is coming for Ryzen 7 4700U CPU. The upcoming 10nm 11th Gen Tiger Lake from Intel is the most waited in the tech world. The brand new Tiger Lake CPUs features, Xe graphics.

Intel is set to launch it in September 2020. Acer has hinted about devices with the new Tiger Lake CPUs.

Can Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Beat Tiger Lake Storm?

We expect Asus VivoBook Flip 14 to hold its own for atleast a year. Currently, mid-budget is one of the best in the market. Even when Intel launches its 10nm 11th Gen Tiger Lake, VivoBook Flip 14 is tough to beat. The reasons are the Ryzen-powered is much cheaper and high-performing.

Unless the new Tiger Lake brings a revolution, Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is best out there.