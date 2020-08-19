ASUS’ Zephyrus G15 is going to be AMD’s first Ryzen 7 48000 HS-powered notebook. It is rumored to have features including FreeSync accommodating 1080p IPS 144Hz/240Hz screens, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, and RTX 2060 6GB graphic cards; it is a 15.6-inch laptop to be released by AMD.

This laptop would be the augmented successor of ZenBook 14 UM425IA that provides you the option of an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU. The Zephyrus G15 features adaptive sync technology, and the Pantone validation guaranteeing perfect color correctness for games and other multimedia.

The laptop targets more on mass gaming facilities. This all-new Zephyrus G15 has a power-pack performance and is excellently portable, which makes it a very compatible option for bringing ultra-slim Windows 10 gaming laptops to a bigger audience. The laptop comes with potent battery life, with Type-C charging support that keeps you fueled up for the road. Additionally, the Zephyrus G15 is powered with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 processor and GeForce RTX™ 2060 graphics power offering you work and play.

Furthermore, the company has signaled that the gadget comes with a display of speed 240Hz/3ms, as fast as the Flash perfect for smooth gaming. Besides these Ryzen 4900-powered Asus ZenBook 15 could also offer greater connectivity options, such as an audio jack connection.

AMD has hinted to come up with the following features. Have a look at the major attributes enlisted.

Design

This new product from AMD comes in a sleek and portable design. You can carry the laptop anywhere with exceptional ease as it is has a compact body of 19.9mm thickness and 2.1 kg weight. Its slim bezels allow the 15-inch display in a 14-inch framework which makes it fit well in your bags. Besides, the footprint is narrower. Hence, with overall careful styling and streamlines, the ROG Zephyrus G15 best-suits for all kinds of atmospheres from classrooms and gaming stations to Offices and coffee shops.

Performance

The company swears by the philosophy of ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ when it comes to its performance! With its intelligence built and expert design, the laptop is robust enough for heavy-duty performance. With an 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS CPU, the Zephyrus G15 performs supersonic for daily work and multitasking. It is also paired with a GeForce RTX™ 2060 discrete GPU with ROG Boost up to 1285MHz at 65W in Turbo mode offering you abundant horsepower for a wide range of games and Virtual Reality experiences. That’s not all, the gadget also includes an SSD up to a 1 TB NVMe PCIe® providing large and incredibly fast storage. The fast storage helps you boost up your load times for your games or work assortment.

RTX™ 2060

1285MHZ AT 65W

WINDOWS 10 PRO OS

RYZEN™ 9 4900HS CPU

UP TO 1TB NVME SSD

UP TO 32GB

DDR4-3200

Equipped with AMD RYZEN™

The new the ROG Zephyrus G15 is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS mobile APU, and built with leading-edge 7nm technology. Plus, the CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads, and is designed applicably for Zephyrus series laptops! It is ideal for everyday use, whether it be playing games, conducting office works or study sessions – everything runs swiftly. The CPU is highly potent and robust to carry out ultra- heavy workloads, like gaming, multimedia editing, and video encoding with much ease and confidence. What is even awesome is that it consumes less power leading to less heat dispersion. Consequently, less heat dispersion makes the laptop perform sustainably, which is not typically seen in such a compact device.

CPU CINEBENCH TEST AMD RYZEN™ 9 4900HS +139%

AMD RYZEN™ 7 4800HS +118%



Exceptional Expert- adjusted GRAPHICS

With the expertly designed and adjusted graphics, you get the ideal power and speed in Zephyrus G15 to perform in smooth frame rates for a wide range of popular games. The adept NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPU teams up with 1285MHz at 65W in Turbo mode with ROG Boost. These incredible GPU features provide excellent overall performance giving you the perfect colors, texture, and visual experience and making you fully engaged in the game.

Note: Performance may vary based on system configuration. FPS tested with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS CPU, and 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

FAR CRY 5 79 ULTRA

GTA5 76 ULTRA

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD 61 ULTRA

High-Speed NVME SSD

The NVM Express® (NVMe®) SSD enables the most demanding programs to load faster.

This PCI Express® drive comprises of 1TB of storage and offers plenty of space for important projects, your favorite games, and other multi-media. So quick loading times allow you more quality time for work and play and less waiting time.

Dual-Channel DDR4 Memory

The Zephyrus G15 RAM comes with bandwidth to take care of excellent performance whether it be concurrent studying, streaming, or web browsing. It is also energy efficient than previous generations.

Alongside, powerful 8-core processor and up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, the ROG Zephyrus G15 works as a smooth butter while multitasking.

Note: Performance may vary based on system configuration. Memory load speed tested by AIDA64 with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPU, AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS CPU, and 32GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM.

READ SPEED 30%

FASTER THAN DDR4-2400

WRITE SPEED 29%

FASTER THAN DDR4-2400

COPY SPEED 22%

FASTER THAN DDR4-2400

Conclusion

To sum it up, the rumors and news tell us that AMD’s’ upcoming ZenBook 15 laptop comes with AMD’s Renoir chips. It has been hinted that the new Zephyrus G15 would if the OEM would risk, go for a Ryzen 4000 chip that offers simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) like the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. It is also introduced as a larger variant of the current ZenBook 14 UM425IA offering the same Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U APU options.