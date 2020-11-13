ASUS ROG Strix Scope is the latest gaming keyboard ASUS has unveiled. This device features ASUS’s own in-house developed mechanical switches.

Companies investing in their own switches has become popular nowadays. Cherry are highly demanded and are costly. Lately, ASUS has come up with its own RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These switches guarantee to offer a response time of 1 millisecond, a 100-million keystroke lifespan, and shake-free caps. It looks like the Company got it all covered for the basics in a good switch.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX

According to ASUS, its switch features a hollow-square stem design and fixed RGB LEDs. This is the first time a switch ever used such features. Moreover, this has a new way to base the cap and an RGB lighting effect, which is all-round the key. Most things are still unknown, and more updates are yet to come.

Furthermore, you will also get custom keycaps that may use a custom mount. Besides, the keyboard will come with an enlarged CTRL key as the Company has put its emphasis on widening it twice the previous size. You will also find a secret key. This will have the functionality to hide all open apps and mute sound. Now, doesn’t that sound super cool?

In addition to that, the keyboard is nicely housed. The device will have a USB 2.0 pass through, full RGB, brushed aluminum top panel, and more. It will also be dust and spill-resistant.

The ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX will come to the market in Q1 of 2021, with an MSRP of 139 EUR. Do not worry about the latest news and updates. We will keep informing you.