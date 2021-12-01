Avast Won’t Open : How Do I Fix It?

Although Avast is a well-known Antivirus and browser, it does run into problems, like it won’t open or get stuck.

When it comes to Avast errors, there are numerous factors. For instance, when your Avast won’t open, or you get this error “UI failed to load. This is really embarrassing. AV is not responding.” Sometimes, even the Avast icon won’t open.

Avast says that such errors can be due to inaccurate Windows Services configuration. The following fixes can solve all such issues.

Avast Won’t Open(Fixes)

Restart Avast Antivirus Service

When Avast won’t load or is so slow that even the Avast icon won’t open, the Avast Antivirus service can be the reason. So, you can always restart the service as it might help give the software a refresh.

On your Windows, hit right-click on the main Start button. Then, go to Run. Type in “services.msc” in the Run dialog box. Click OK. Locate Avast Antivirus service on the Services page and hit right-click on service. Now, click on Properties.

Look at the service status that’s below the Startup type. If it shows Running, click on Stop. Above it, look at the Startup type and change the option to Automatic and click on Apply and OK.

Now, go to Service status again and click on Start.

Repair Avast Antivirus

We recommend using the Avast Setup wizard if Avast is not loading. Using this wizard will help rearrange or replace the problematic files and reset the software configuration.

Here’s how you can repair your Avast Antivirus:

First, close any other apps or similar antivirus software if they’re working in the background. Hit right-click on the Start button and click on Apps and Features. On this page, click on Avast Antivirus and hit Uninstall. This action can ask for permission, which you want to allow. The Avast Setup wizard will open, and on the right, click on Repair.

Select Yes to start the repairing process. During this period, it’s best not to start or use other apps and programs. After the process is complete, click on Done and restart your computer.

Update Avast

You can check if your Avast is up-to-date by following these steps:

Hit right-click on Avast and click on Settings and then Update. Now, click on Check for Updates. It will begin updating if an update is available.

Once it’s complete, it will say that your application is up to date.

You can restart your computer and then open Avast to check the updated version. If this doesn’t help, you can update your Windows as well. Doing this can help Avast run smoothly.

Reinstall Avast

Reinstalling programs is a default solution that is usually always effective. You’ll get fresh new software. So, here’s how you can easily reinstall Avast:

Close all running programs and install the Avast Uninstall Utility tool. Go to the Avast Uninstall Utility and hit right-click on the icon. Now, click on Run as administrator. It might ask you to restart in Safe Mode. Click on Yes.

On the new page called Welcome to Avast Uninstall Tool, you can locate the Avast program files and the product edition. Now, click on Uninstall. Now, click on Restart Computer after the process is complete.

You can now reinstall Avast software and see if it opens properly.

If you don’t want to install the Avast Uninstall Utility tool, you can uninstall Avast using these easy steps.

Hit right-click on the Start menu and open the Apps and Features page. Go to Avast Antivirus and once the Avast setup page opens, click on the Uninstall option on the right.

Click on Yes to start the process. Once it’s complete, click on Restart computer.

Now, you can reinstall Avast.

Verify Avast Installation

If you recently installed Avast and now it’s not opening, the installation process is probably not entirely complete. You can always check its status and ensure that the app is installed properly.

Hit right-click on the Start menu and go to Apps and Features. On this page, you can see the list of all installed apps. If Avast is not on the list, it means it’s not installed completely. Now, you can let the process be complete or reinstall Avast.

Check Avast Subscription Status

If you’ve been using Avast for 12 months, you can try reactivating the software. Doing this can solve the error. Here’s how you can check your Avast subscription status:

Hit right-click on Avast in the taskbar and click on Registration Information. You can now view the My Subscriptions page. Choose Upgrade Now.

Click Select on the Avast Free Antivirus. Close the window and go back to the My Subscriptions page. Launch Avast to see if the solution has resolved the issue.

If you have the premium version of Avast, you can follow the Avast Premium Security instructions.

Do a Clean Install

If other solutions are not working to open Avast, you can always carry out a clean install. Doing this will remove any corrupted cache files.

Here’s how you can perform a clean install easily:

Open Avast’s download page. Click on Download Free Protection. Now, go to Avast’s uninstall page and get the uninstallation utility – avastclear.exe file. Once you’ve downloaded these files, boot them in Safe Mode. Open the dialog box by pressing the Windows Key and R at once. Type in MSConfig and click on OK. This will open the System Configuration menu. Move over to the Boot tab. On the Boot options menu, check the box that says Safe boot. Select OK.

Restart your computer to complete the process. Start the Avast uninstallation utility and look for the installed Avast folder. It’s important to be careful while selecting files because some important content might get deleted as well. Click on Remove and restart your computer.

Why Is My Avast Running but It Won’t Open When I Click on It?

There are many possible causes for this issue. Like, when its installation process is not yet complete, it can seem like it’s operating but it won’t open properly. So, you can check if it’s been installed properly.

You can also restart Avast using the method we mentioned above. If your Avast is not updated to its latest version, that can also cause it to not open even when it’s running.

You can also try updating your Windows or restarting your computer.

Why My Avast Secure Browser Won’t Open?

If your Avast Secure browser is not updated, that can cause it to not open. You can check its update status by clicking on the three dots on the right side of the browser. Then, go to Help and About Avast Secure Browser > About Avast Secure Browser. You can now view the current version. The method is applicable on both Windows and macOS.

Other solutions include uninstalling and reinstalling the browser, restarting your computer, and checking for malware. You can use Avast Antivirus to scan for viruses.

Why Won’t My Avast Open Even When I Restart the Computer?

If restarting your computer doesn’t fix Avast not opening error, it could be that your Windows is not updated to its latest version. So, check and update your Windows. Doing this will help minor errors like this.

Check if there are any apps running in the background that are consuming a lot of RAM, causing your computer to be slow. Closing all apps can help open Avast.

Why Won’t My Programs Open Since the Avast Update?

If your programs won’t open after updating Avast, it may not have been updated properly or some files may have been corrupted. To solve this problem, close all apps and restart your computer. Then, you can uninstall and reinstall Avast. You can also use Avast Antivirus to scan for malware.

It’s also important to ensure your Windows is up-to-date. Deleting junk files can also help programs to open back up.

Why Won’t My Bank Mode Window Open in the Avast Secure Browser?

If the Bank Mode doesn’t open in the Avast Secure Browser, you can close and reopen it. If doing that still doesn’t help, you can follow these easy steps:

Open your Avast browser and type in “ secure://extensions ” in the URL bar and hit Enter. Once the page opens, you can see an option on the right called Developer Mode. You’ll need to turn it on.

Now, below that, click on Update.

After your extension is updated, check if the Bank Mode opens.

If your PC is incompatible with the browser, some functions like the Bank Mode window may not open properly. So, you can check if your PC meets the system requirements to run this browser efficiently.

Besides that, uninstalling and reinstalling the browser will also help load the Bank Mode.

How to Disable Avast When It Won’t Open?

Although Avast won’t open, you can turn it off by following these easy steps:

Hit right-click on the icon from the taskbar. From the menu, select Avast shields control. You can choose to disable it for however long you want. Choose an option and click on OK.

Open Avast antivirus and check the status tab. If it says ‘All your shields are turned off’, it means you’ve successfully disabled it.

If you want to turn it back on, go back to the status tab and select Turn On.

Why Won’t My Avast Open on Mac?

If Avast doesn’t open on your macOS, check if your macOS is up-to-date. It’s also best to restart your Mac.

If nothing works, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling Avast. Follow these easy steps to uninstall Avast on your Mac.

Click twice on Avast’s install package. Select Uninstall Avast Security.

You can also try uninstalling Avast using PowerMyMac with one click.