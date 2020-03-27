The entire world is in a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And the outbreak has led to people staying indoors and completing their daily tasks from home. People around the world have started working from home, its a fact that the internet speed is bound to decrease. While gaming usage has increased tremendously, internet speed has dropped, especially during peak hours.

Ofcom’s Guide to a Speedier Internet

Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has listed a set of advice to help improve your internet connection.

While most of Ofcom’s tips were simple and obvious, but one of them has grabbed our attention. The company suggests everyone working from home to stay away from microwaves while on the internet.

The radiation microwave ovens throw out messes with the wifi signals and hamper the connection and speed. So, Ofcom suggests you not use microwave ovens, especially if you’re in an urgent video call or doing some necessary tasks online.

Ofcom’s Seven Broadband Tips

Other relevant and useful tips that the British communication regulator has specified are: