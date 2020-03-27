The entire world is in a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And the outbreak has led to people staying indoors and completing their daily tasks from home. People around the world have started working from home, its a fact that the internet speed is bound to decrease. While gaming usage has increased tremendously, internet speed has dropped, especially during peak hours.
Ofcom’s Guide to a Speedier Internet
Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has listed a set of advice to help improve your internet connection.
While most of Ofcom’s tips were simple and obvious, but one of them has grabbed our attention. The company suggests everyone working from home to stay away from microwaves while on the internet.
The radiation microwave ovens throw out messes with the wifi signals and hamper the connection and speed. So, Ofcom suggests you not use microwave ovens, especially if you’re in an urgent video call or doing some necessary tasks online.
Ofcom’s Seven Broadband Tips
Other relevant and useful tips that the British communication regulator has specified are:
- Use a landline or wifi calls (use apps like Skype or Whatsapp or calls rather than mobile networks).
- Steer clear of devices that interfere with wifi signals (place your router far from devices like baby monitors, cordless phones, TVs, and microwaves).
- Don’t stress the connection too much (Instead of HD videos, opt for reasonable resolution. Don’t make calls and download videos at the same time).
- Switch wireless or wired connections (ethernet is faster and more reliable than wifi, so go for it as much as possible).
- Avoid Telephone extension lead (instead, plug it directly into the phone socket)
- Keep track of the speed (check time-and-again if you’re getting the rate you’ve paid for).
- Contact your ISP (always keep your ISP’s number handy, and if any problem arises, feel free to contact them and ask for help).
Leave a Reply