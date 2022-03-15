How to Fix Aw Snap Error in Chrome

If you’re seeing an error on Chrome, like “Aw, Snap,” it can be because Chrome recognizes a problem, and then the page stops loading. This is to make sure your browser is safe and protected.

But, the error is easy to fix and doesn’t require lengthy steps. So, without further ado, let’s look at how to fix the Aw, Snap error.

Fixing Aw, Snap! Error in Chrome

Before we begin other solutions, you can try some basic fixes. Most of the time, simply reloading the page can eliminate the Aw, Snap error. Then, close all tabs individually and apps running in the background. Go to your Task Manager and select End Task on apps that are taking a lot of memory.

Even if you’re on your phone, reload the web page and close all the apps from the background. Now, we can look into further solutions.

Uninstall Extensions

It’s fun to personalize your Chrome by using a variety of extensions. However, some extensions can have bugs that can crash Chrome and cause errors, like Aw, Snap. Or, if you have way too many extensions, it can be heavy on your Chrome browser.

So, it’s ideal to uninstall unwanted extensions. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the Extensions logo. Click on Manage Extensions.

On the extension that you want to delete, click on Remove.



If you want to reinstall the extensions, you can simply get them from the Chrome Web Store.

Clear Cache Files

Cache files are records of your temporary browsing data which helps load the web pages more quickly. However, if not cleared regularly, these junk files can become corrupted and cause crashes or bugs while surfing the web.

So, it’s ideal to clear cache files regularly to avoid such errors. Here’s how you can do it on Chrome:

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner and click on Settings. On the left panel, click on Security and Privacy. Click on the first option that says Clear browsing data.

You can choose to delete cookies, and cached images. Additionally, you can select the time range of the data.

Then, select Clear Data.

If you’re on mobile, open the Chrome app. On Android, you can find the three dots in the upper-right corner to access the Settings. On the iPhone, you can find the three dots at the bottom-right corner. From there, follow the same steps above to clear all cache files.

Open in Incognito Mode

When opening a website in Incognito mode, it’s like using a brand new browser. So, there are chances you might not get the Aw, Snap error when using that mode. Just click on the three dots in the upper-right corner and click on New Incognito Window.

Update Chrome

An outdated version of Chrome can be more sensitive to minor bugs, like Aw, Snap. So, it’s best always to keep it up-to-date since the process will eliminate such errors. By default, Chrome updates itself automatically. However, you can also check manually for any available updates.

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner. At the bottom of the drop-down menu, click on Help > About Google Chrome. This will lead you to a new page where you can view the version of Chrome and any available updates.

Reset Chrome Settings to Default

If updating or restarting Chrome didn’t help, you can also reset its settings back to default. Performing this action will reset all settings as well as Chrome shortcuts. It will also disable extensions and get rid of unwanted plugins, cookies and browsing data. Here’s how you can do it:

Access the Settings page by clicking on the three dots. On the left panel, select Advanced. Click on Reset and Clean Up. Now, click on Restore Settings to their original defaults.



Make a New Chrome Profile

If the above methods aren’t working, making a new Chrome profile can open new tabs where you might not get the Aw, Snap error.

To create a profile, click on the little profile icon at the header menu. Click on the gear icon to open Manage Profiles.

Click on add to make a new profile.

Now, sign in with your account and begin using Chrome as a new user.

Troubleshoot Your Internet Connection

Any minor bugs and glitches, like Aw, Snap in Chrome can occur due to a weak internet connection. So, make sure you’re connected to a stable network. You can either switch to a LAN cable or a private Hotspot network. You can also increase the network speed by switching to either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency, depending on its compatibility with your device.

However, if nothing is helping to improve your internet connection, you can always easily troubleshoot it.

Go to Settings on your Windows PC. Click on Update & Security. Below Recommended troubleshooting, click on Additional troubleshooters. On the new page, select Internet Connections and then click on Run the troubleshooter.



Now, your PC will detect any available issues with the internet and solve them.

Error codes in Aw Snap error And Possible Causes

There are many different error codes you may see when you get the aw snap error.

aw snap out of memory : You might also see “out of memory” when you get the aw snap error code. To fix this, you can first update your Chrome to its latest version. Another way you can fix it is by using the Task Manager and end task related to Google Chrome. You can also refer to our other methods above to fix the error.

You might also see “out of memory” when you get the aw snap error code. To fix this, you can first update your Chrome to its latest version. Another way you can fix it is by using the Task Manager and end task related to Google Chrome. You can also refer to our other methods above to fix the error. aw snap something went wrong : Finally, if you’re seeing the “Aw snap something went wrong” error code, simply try reloading the page first. Then, close all tabs and programs as well. Then, you can restart your computer and see if the problem is fixed.

Finally, if you’re seeing the “Aw snap something went wrong” error code, simply try reloading the page first. Then, close all tabs and programs as well. Then, you can restart your computer and see if the problem is fixed. aw snap status_access_violation : If you’re getting this error, we recommend you update and restart Google Chrome. Some faulty extensions might be the reason behind this error as well. So, it’s best to disable or uninstall them. Now, restart your browser.

If you’re getting this error, we recommend you update and restart Google Chrome. Some faulty extensions might be the reason behind this error as well. So, it’s best to disable or uninstall them. Now, restart your browser. aw snap status_breakpoint: This error is usually seen when you have an unstable internet connection and your bowser can’t process web requests.

This error is usually seen when you have an unstable internet connection and your bowser can’t process web requests. aw snap status_invalid_image_hash: This is mostly a security issue. You see this issue if your browser detects an invalid hash security key of the image.

This is mostly a security issue. You see this issue if your browser detects an invalid hash security key of the image. aw snap sbox_fatal_memory_exceeded: You will see this error if the website you are trying to open uses too much memory. Try opening it on incognito mode and in other browsers.

Frequently Asked Questions

My Every Tab Crashes with Aw, Snap! Error. What Should I do?

If you’re getting the aw, snap error and now every tab is crashing, you can try some of these solutions. Firstly, force end Google Chrome and restart your computer. You can then also follow other solutions mentioned above.