[Solved] “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” Error in Chrome

Sometimes, when running a webpage on your chromium browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, you may come across the error message, “Aw Snap- Status Access Violation.” As a result, you may not access the webpage and its content.

Usually, this error occurs when multiple browser extensions conflict with the webpage. So, a quick fix is to disable or remove them from your browser.

But what if the issue persists? Well, in this article, we will cover more about the causes and effective fixes to solve the Status Access Violation error in your chrome browsers.

Why Is My Chrome Showing “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” in Chrome Error?

Here are a few potential reasons your Chrome-based browsers might run into the Status Access Violation error. Interference from Add-ins and Extensions

Corrupted Data Files

Outdated Network Drivers

Faulty or Outdated Printer Drivers

Outdated Operating Software

Antivirus Software

Corrupt Browser Profile

Unstable Internet Connection

How to Fix “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” in Chrome?

Before we begin with the technical fixes, let’s try some simple troubleshooting methods. Firstly, we recommend refreshing your webpage.

Also, please check to see if your internet connection is stable. In many cases, your internet connectivity can cause the error message to pop up. So, try rebooting your internet router or switch to a more stable connection and see if the webpage works.

If the error message persists, then you can follow the below methods.

Close Tabs and Apps

You might face the Status Access Violation error if your PC is running low on memory. So, we suggest that you exit out of all inactive tabs from your browser. Additionally, try closing out background apps and programs running into your device. Here is how you can do it.

Use the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open up Task Manager. Under the Processes Tab, select the Applications. Right-click on each of the background apps and click on End Task.

Remove or Disable Extensions

As mentioned, sometimes your extensions might interfere with the webpage causing the error message. So, to fix it, you can either disable or remove these extensions from your browser.

On Google Chrome

Navigate to the top-right corner and click on the three-dotted icon. Select More Tools > Extensions. Slide the toggle to the left to disable the extensions.

On Microsoft Edge

Go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Click on the Extensions option.

Disable the toggle for each of the extensions.

After disabling the extensions, refresh the webpage and see if you can access the webpage. An alternative method you can try is browsing through an Incognito Window. This mode allows you to temporarily disable all add-ins and extensions installed on your browser.

Note: If you find a faulty extension on your browser, we suggest that you remove it from your browser.

Clear Caches and Cookies

The caches and cookies on your browser help you improve your user experience on the application. However, if not cleared out regularly, these files can get corrupted and cause issues on your browser. Here are some steps you can follow to clear out these files.

On Google Chrome

Navigate to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Select the Settings option. From the left-side panel, select Security and Privacy. Choose the Clear Browsing Data option. From the Basic tab, check the boxes for Browsing History, Cookies, and caches.

Click on the Clear Data button.

On Microsoft Edge

Go to the three-dotted lines and select the Settings option. Select on Privacy, Search & Services. From Clear Browsing Data, click on Choose What to Clear. Choose “Browsing History,”Cached images and files” and “Cookies and Other Site Data.”

Finally, click on the Clear Now button.

Run in Compataibilty Mode

In some cases, due to the compatibility issues on your current Windows, your browsers might have issues loading up web pages. A quick way to resolve this issue is to revert to the previous Windows version compatible with your chrome-based browsers.

Right-click on the Browser shortcut icon on your desktop. Select the Properties option. Switch to the Compatiability tab. Check the box for Run this Program in Compatiability mode. From the drop-down menu, switch back to your previous Windows version. Also, check the box for Run as Administrator. Hit Apply > OK.

Rename the Browser File

A quick method to bypass the Status Access Violation error in either of your Chrome-based browsers is to change the executable file name. To do so,

Use the shortcut Windows + E key to open up File Explorer. Paste the following path in your address bar depending on your web browser:

C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application Locate the chrome/edge file. Rename it to chrom.exe/edg.exe or to whatever you prefer. Exit out of your browser application and check if this fixes your issue.

Create A New Profile

In some instances, your current profile on your web browser might get corrupted. As a result, this may cause the Status Access Violation error to pop up. But with Chrome browsers, you can easily create a new profile. Here is how you can do it.

On Google Chrome

Navigate to the top-right corner and click your Profile icon. Click on the ‘+’ symbol.

Now, follow the on-screen instructions.

On Microsoft Edge

Open your Edge Browser. Go to the Profile icon on the top-right corner. Click on the Add Profile option.

Then, follow the on-screen instructions.

Update Network Drivers

If you’re on a Windows device, see if your Network drivers are up-to-date. Sometimes, your network drivers might go obsolete, causing the error message. To check for updates,

Go to the Start icon and type in Device Manager. Locate and double-click on the Network Adapters option. Right-click on your network drivers and click on the Update Driver option. Choose the Search automatically for the drivers’ option. Your device will automatically download and install the updates, if available.

Disable Sandbox

By default, Sandbox is enabled on most PCs. For some users, disabling the sandbox feature on Chrome browsers has given them access to the webpage and avoids the error message. To disable,

Exit out of your Chrome Application. Locate the Google Chrome Shortcut and right-click on it. Go down to Properties. Switch to the Shortcut tab.

At the very end of the target field, hit space and add -no-sandbox Press on Apply > OK.

Disable RendererCodeIntegrity Feature

Some users have also conveyed that disabling the RenderCodeIntergrity helps in resolving the status access violation error. To do so,

Go to the Chrome or Edge shortcut on your desktop. Right-click and select the Properties option. Under the Shortcut tab, at the end hit space and add the following in the Target field.

–disable-features=RendererCodeIntegrity Hit on Apply > OK.

Disable Antivirus Software

In some instances, your antivirus software might block certain web pages as a threat. Hence, causing the error. So, try temporarily disabling your software program.

Another alternative method you can try is to put Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on the antivirus exclusion list. This method decreases the risk of threats and viruses.

Install Add Block

If you have not installed an Adblocker on your browser, then we suggest that you do. This extension helps in blocking out most of the advertisements from certain websites that might contain poor codes.

Reset Browser

If you’re still facing issues with your webpage not loading, you may want to reset your browser. This method allows you to revert to the browser’s previous settings. Here are some steps you can follow.

On Google Chrome

Open your Chrome Browser. Click on the three-dotted icon on the top right of your screen. Select the Settings option. Under the left-side panel, click on the Advanced option. From the drop-down menu, choose Reset Settings. Then, click on Restore Settings to their Orginal Defaults. Click on the Reset settings button to confirm.

On Microsoft Edge

Navigate to the three-dotted icon and select Settings. From the left side panel, click on Reset Settings. Select the Restore Settings to their Default Values. Click on the Reset button to confirm.

Update Browser

Sometimes, the older version of your browsers might not be compatible with some web pages. So, we suggest that you regularly update your browser to avoid these issues. To do so,

On Google Chrome

Go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Select Help > About Google Chrome. Google Chrome will check for any available updates.

On Microsoft Edge

Open Edge and head over to the three-dotted icon. Click on the Help and Feedback option. From the drop-down menu, select About Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge will check for any available updates and will provide the option to update, in case of availability.

If updating does not fix the issue, we suggest that you un-install and re-install your chrome based browsers.

Switch to a Different Browser

If the above fixes do not resolve your issue on Chromium browsers, you may want to switch to an alternate web browser like Mozilla Firefox. If you prefer to stick to chromium browsers, you may have to wait until chrome fixes the issue. You can also contact customer support for further assistance.

Update Windows

If you have not updated your PC’s operating system, please make sure that you do. Sometimes bugs and system errors on your Windows might create hindrances on your web browsers. To do so,