[Solved] “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” Error in Chrome

Sometimes, when running a webpage on your chromium browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, you may come across the error message, “Aw Snap- Status Access Violation.” As a result, you may not access the webpage and its content.
Usually, this error occurs when multiple browser extensions conflict with the webpage. So, a quick fix is to disable or remove them from your browser.
But what if the issue persists? Well, in this article, we will cover more about the causes and effective fixes to solve the Status Access Violation error in your chrome browsers.
Why Is My Chrome Showing “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” in Chrome Error?
Here are a few potential reasons your Chrome-based browsers might run into the Status Access Violation error.
- Interference from Add-ins and Extensions
- Corrupted Data Files
- Outdated Network Drivers
- Faulty or Outdated Printer Drivers
- Outdated Operating Software
- Antivirus Software
- Corrupt Browser Profile
- Unstable Internet Connection
How to Fix “Aw, Snap! STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION” in Chrome?
Before we begin with the technical fixes, let’s try some simple troubleshooting methods. Firstly, we recommend refreshing your webpage.
Also, please check to see if your internet connection is stable. In many cases, your internet connectivity can cause the error message to pop up. So, try rebooting your internet router or switch to a more stable connection and see if the webpage works.
If the error message persists, then you can follow the below methods.
Close Tabs and Apps
You might face the Status Access Violation error if your PC is running low on memory. So, we suggest that you exit out of all inactive tabs from your browser. Additionally, try closing out background apps and programs running into your device. Here is how you can do it.
- Use the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open up Task Manager.
- Under the Processes Tab, select the Applications.
- Right-click on each of the background apps and click on End Task.
Remove or Disable Extensions
As mentioned, sometimes your extensions might interfere with the webpage causing the error message. So, to fix it, you can either disable or remove these extensions from your browser.
On Google Chrome
- Navigate to the top-right corner and click on the three-dotted icon.
- Select More Tools > Extensions.
- Slide the toggle to the left to disable the extensions.
On Microsoft Edge
- Go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner.
- Click on the Extensions option.
- Disable the toggle for each of the extensions.
After disabling the extensions, refresh the webpage and see if you can access the webpage. An alternative method you can try is browsing through an Incognito Window. This mode allows you to temporarily disable all add-ins and extensions installed on your browser.
Clear Caches and Cookies
The caches and cookies on your browser help you improve your user experience on the application. However, if not cleared out regularly, these files can get corrupted and cause issues on your browser. Here are some steps you can follow to clear out these files.
On Google Chrome
- Navigate to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner.
- Select the Settings option.
- From the left-side panel, select Security and Privacy.
- Choose the Clear Browsing Data option.
- From the Basic tab, check the boxes for Browsing History, Cookies, and caches.
- Click on the Clear Data button.
On Microsoft Edge
- Go to the three-dotted lines and select the Settings option.
- Select on Privacy, Search & Services.
- From Clear Browsing Data, click on Choose What to Clear.
- Choose “Browsing History,”Cached images and files” and “Cookies and Other Site Data.”
- Finally, click on the Clear Now button.
Run in Compataibilty Mode
In some cases, due to the compatibility issues on your current Windows, your browsers might have issues loading up web pages. A quick way to resolve this issue is to revert to the previous Windows version compatible with your chrome-based browsers.
- Right-click on the Browser shortcut icon on your desktop.
- Select the Properties option.
- Switch to the Compatiability tab.
- Check the box for Run this Program in Compatiability mode.
- From the drop-down menu, switch back to your previous Windows version.
- Also, check the box for Run as Administrator.
- Hit Apply > OK.
Rename the Browser File
A quick method to bypass the Status Access Violation error in either of your Chrome-based browsers is to change the executable file name. To do so,
- Use the shortcut Windows + E key to open up File Explorer.
- Paste the following path in your address bar depending on your web browser:
C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application
C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application
- Locate the
chrome/edgefile.
- Rename it to
chrom.exe/edg.exeor to whatever you prefer.
- Exit out of your browser application and check if this fixes your issue.
Create A New Profile
In some instances, your current profile on your web browser might get corrupted. As a result, this may cause the Status Access Violation error to pop up. But with Chrome browsers, you can easily create a new profile. Here is how you can do it.
On Google Chrome
- Navigate to the top-right corner and click your Profile icon.
- Click on the ‘+’ symbol.
- Now, follow the on-screen instructions.
On Microsoft Edge
- Open your Edge Browser.
- Go to the Profile icon on the top-right corner.
- Click on the Add Profile option.
- Then, follow the on-screen instructions.
Update Network Drivers
If you’re on a Windows device, see if your Network drivers are up-to-date. Sometimes, your network drivers might go obsolete, causing the error message. To check for updates,
- Go to the Start icon and type in Device Manager.
- Locate and double-click on the Network Adapters option.
- Right-click on your network drivers and click on the Update Driver option.
- Choose the Search automatically for the drivers’ option.
- Your device will automatically download and install the updates, if available.
Disable Sandbox
By default, Sandbox is enabled on most PCs. For some users, disabling the sandbox feature on Chrome browsers has given them access to the webpage and avoids the error message. To disable,
- Exit out of your Chrome Application.
- Locate the Google Chrome Shortcut and right-click on it.
- Go down to Properties.
- Switch to the Shortcut tab.
- At the very end of the target field, hit space and add -no-sandbox
- Press on Apply > OK.
Disable RendererCodeIntegrity Feature
Some users have also conveyed that disabling the RenderCodeIntergrity helps in resolving the status access violation error. To do so,
- Go to the Chrome or Edge shortcut on your desktop.
- Right-click and select the Properties option.
- Under the Shortcut tab, at the end hit space and add the following in the Target field.
–disable-features=RendererCodeIntegrity
- Hit on Apply > OK.
Disable Antivirus Software
In some instances, your antivirus software might block certain web pages as a threat. Hence, causing the error. So, try temporarily disabling your software program.
Another alternative method you can try is to put Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on the antivirus exclusion list. This method decreases the risk of threats and viruses.
Install Add Block
If you have not installed an Adblocker on your browser, then we suggest that you do. This extension helps in blocking out most of the advertisements from certain websites that might contain poor codes.
Reset Browser
If you’re still facing issues with your webpage not loading, you may want to reset your browser. This method allows you to revert to the browser’s previous settings. Here are some steps you can follow.
On Google Chrome
- Open your Chrome Browser.
- Click on the three-dotted icon on the top right of your screen.
- Select the Settings option.
- Under the left-side panel, click on the Advanced option.
- From the drop-down menu, choose Reset Settings.
- Then, click on Restore Settings to their Orginal Defaults.
- Click on the Reset settings button to confirm.
On Microsoft Edge
- Navigate to the three-dotted icon and select Settings.
- From the left side panel, click on Reset Settings.
- Select the Restore Settings to their Default Values.
- Click on the Reset button to confirm.
Update Browser
Sometimes, the older version of your browsers might not be compatible with some web pages. So, we suggest that you regularly update your browser to avoid these issues. To do so,
On Google Chrome
- Go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner.
- Select Help > About Google Chrome.
- Google Chrome will check for any available updates.
On Microsoft Edge
- Open Edge and head over to the three-dotted icon.
- Click on the Help and Feedback option.
- From the drop-down menu, select About Microsoft Edge.
- Microsoft Edge will check for any available updates and will provide the option to update, in case of availability.
If updating does not fix the issue, we suggest that you un-install and re-install your chrome based browsers.
Switch to a Different Browser
If the above fixes do not resolve your issue on Chromium browsers, you may want to switch to an alternate web browser like Mozilla Firefox. If you prefer to stick to chromium browsers, you may have to wait until chrome fixes the issue. You can also contact customer support for further assistance.
Update Windows
If you have not updated your PC’s operating system, please make sure that you do. Sometimes bugs and system errors on your Windows might create hindrances on your web browsers. To do so,
- Go to the Start icon and select the Settings option.
- Click on the Update and Security option.
- Go to Windows Update.
- Click on Check for Updates.