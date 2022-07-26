Dropbox is a safe and secure space for storing files. However, if you prefer to have a physical backup of the files or if you want a physical copy, you can back up Dropbox to hard drive.

Backing up dropbox to an external hard drive is a pretty easy process. Below is a detailed article on how you can do it.

How to Backup Dropbox to Hard Drive?

Dropbox does not have an in-built feature that lets you backup Dropbox to a hard drive. But, you have other options as well.

What you need to know beforehand, is that you cannot transfer the Dropbox files to a USB or SD card. An external hard drive, however, is recognized as one of the drives on your computer.

Here are some ways you can use to backup dropbox to a hard drive.

Change Your Browser’s Download Location to Your Hard Drive

If you’re using the web version of Dropbox, you can download all the files straight to your hard drive by changing the download location of your browser. By default, a browser downloads files to your downloads folder. You can change it by following these steps:

On Chrome

Click on the 3-dot icon at the top-right part of your browser window. Select Settings. Go to Downloads. Click on Change and set the location to your hard drive.



On Opera

Click on the Opera logo at the top-left of the windows Select Settings > Basic Scroll down to Downloads Tap on Change under Location

Set the new location for the downloads on your hard drive

On Mozilla Firefox

Click on the Hamburger menu at the top right corner Select Settings > General Go to Files and Application Click on Browse under Save files

Change the download location

After you have changed the download location, you can download all the files from dropbox. To do this,

Go to the web version of Dropbox. Go to All Files tab.

Hover your mouse next to the Name of the files.

Check the option to Select All. Click on Download.



This will download all your Dropbox files to your hard drive.

Copy All Your Dropbox Files to Your Hard Drive

If you have the Dropbox client, there is a folder on your computer with all your Dropbox files. You can simply copy all of your files to the hard drive.

On Windows

By default, Dropbox folder is located in C:\Users\<username> . But if you can’t find it in that location, follow these steps to locate the folder:

On the right side of the taskbar, click on the Dropbox icon. Click on the Profile icon and select Preferences. In the Sync menu, you can see the location of the folder.

Go to the file location and copy the folder. Paste it to your hard drive.

You can also change the local location from here. To change it, you have to click on Move under Dropbox location. Then, select your hard drive as the location and click on OK.

On Mac

If you use a Mac, follow these steps:

Plug in the hard drive. Open Finder and Select your mac’s name under Locations. Go to your Hard Drive and select your Users. Open your User Folder where you will find the Dropbox Folder. Copy the Dropbox Folder to your Hard Drive.

If you want to move the local location of your Dropbox to your hard drive, you have to follow a different process.

Click on the Dropbox Logo on your Menu bar. Click on your Profile Picture. Select Preferences. Go to the Sync tab.

Under Dropbox Folder Location, click on Move. Select Other, and then choose your Hard Drive as the location.

Finally, there are several third-party apps as well for backing up Dropbox to your hard drive. But, we do not recommend you to use these apps as they are unnecessary and unreliable with your files and privacy.

Use Third-party Apps

Finally, there are several third-party apps for backing up Dropbox to your hard drive like cbackup, MultiCloud, and InClowdz. But, we do not recommend you to use these apps as they can be unnecessary and unreliable with your files and privacy.

How to Backup Hard Drive to Dropbox?

You can back up all the files on your Hard Drive to Dropbox. You do have to have the Dropbox app installed on your PC to do it. You can install the Dropbox client through their website. To set up Dropbox Backup, you can follow these steps:

On Windows

On the right side of the Taskbar, click on the Dropbox Icon. Click on the Profile icon and select Preferences. Go to the Backup tab and click on Manage Backups.

Under Add a Backup, select the Hard Drive you want to back up.

Click on Choose Folder and select all the folders you want to back up Then click on Back up.



On Mac

Click on the Dropbox logo on your Menu bar. Click on your Profile Picture and select Preferences.

Go to the Backup tab and click on Set up or Manage Backups. Under Add a Backup, select the hard drive you want to back up. Click on Back up and select all the folders you want to back up Then click on Back up. Click Allow when you are asked to give permission for access to your folders.

The Backup process will take some time depending on the size of your files and your internet connection. After your backup is done, you can access those files from any of your devices using dropbox.

Can I Download More Than 20 GB From Dropbox?

For users who are on free accounts or trial accounts, there is a limit to how much you can download. In a day, you can download up to 20GB. So, if you want to download more than that, you’re going to have to upgrade your plan to plus or professional accounts.

These accounts have a limit of up to 400GB downloads a day. But, if you don’t want to upgrade, you’re going to have to wait a day to download more.