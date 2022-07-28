Your firefox profile includes your user data, like bookmarks, passwords, downloads, browser history, extensions, search engines, cookies, security certificate settings, and more. So, when switching to a new computer, it’s super convenient to simply move all such data and continue from where you left off.

The only possible way to do this is by backing up your current Firefox profile and then moving it to another new Firefox browser. So, if you want to learn how to do just that, continue reading this article.

How to Backup Firefox Profile?

Here are a few ways you can back up your Firefox profile:

Through the AppData Folder

Finding your Firefox profile through the AppData folder is pretty easy. All you have to do is first close your Firefox browser and then follow this pathway:

Open the Run Utility by pressing the Win + R keys. In the Run dialog box, copy and paste: %APPDATA%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles\ Copy the complete Profiles folder.

Paste the folder to any other folder or another storage option of your choice to back up your profile data.

Using Firefox Settings

Another way you can open the folder with the Firefox profile is through the Firefox settings itself. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch the Firefox browser and then click on the Menu option from the upper-right corner. Click on Help and then go to More Troubleshooting Option. Doing so will lead you to Firefox’s Support page where you can find the Application Basics information.

From the box, find the Update Folder information and then click on Open Folder. This will automatically open the profile directory folder for you. You might need to go back a couple times to make sure you’re inside the primary Profiles folder.

Now, you can copy all the contents and save or export the folder data to any other location you’d like.

Restore Old Firefox Profile to a New Browser

If you’re using Firefox on a new computer, like Linux or even macOS, you can use the backup folder data to restore to your previous Firefox profile. The process to do this is still as simple as backing up your old profile. All you need to do is replace the existing new folder data with your old profile data through the directory.

So, here’s how you can seamlessly transfer your old Firefox profile to a new one:

Open Firefox and then click on the Menu option. Go to Help > More Troubleshooting Information. From the Application Basics section, click on Open Folder. Doing so will lead you to the Firefox Profiles folder. Here, you’ll need to paste your old Firefox profile backup data.

Close your Firefox browser and open the location of your old profile backup data. Copy all the files by pressing Ctrl + C. Now, go back to the Profiles folder of the new Firefox browser and paste all your copied backup data. During the process, Windows will show you a pop-up option to Replace or Skip Files. Click on Replace the files in the destination. Restart your Firefox browser and you’ll find all your old user data, including bookmarks, passwords, and more.

How to Create a New Firefox Profile?

If you want to have a separate Firefox profile for either business or personal use, you can always make a new one. Here’s how you can do it:

Close the Firefox browser first to avoid any unexpected error. Launch the Profile Manager by opening the Run Utility. You can do this by pressing the Win + R keys. Then, copy and paste this into the dialog box: firefox.exe -ProfileManager Click on OK.

You’ll now notice a pop-up window that says Firefox – Choose User Profile. In this window, untick the box that says Use the selected profile without asking at startup. Doing so will allow you to choose a specific profile everytime you open Firefox. Now, click on the Create Profile option.

This will open the Create Profile Wizard window. Click on Next. You can give a new name for your new profile. Then, click on Finish.

Now, you can start Firefox again and select your new profile.

How to Rename or Delete a Firefox Profile?

To edit your current Firefox profile, we’ll need to access the Profile Manager window again. You can reach it by following the steps above. Then, you can follow this method: