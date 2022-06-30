There are many ways you can use to create backups of your Mac. If you’re looking to go the traditional route, you can choose to back up your files through external hard drives. However, sometimes, you might face data corruption or lose the device itself.

In this case, Google Drive is a great alternative since it stores all data in its cloud servers. For the backup process, you can choose to manually add each file through its website or download Google Drive for desktop and sync files automatically.

The process of configuring the backup process is relatively easy to execute. Now, depending on your preference and convenience, you can choose either of these options.

So, without further ado, let us learn how to back up your Mac to Google Drive.

How to Backup Mac to Google Drive?

Before you begin with the backup process, there are a few things you need to take into consideration. The first thing you require is a Google Account. If you do not have one, you can easily make it through the official Google Account page.

Google automatically provides you with a 15 GB free storage plan. But, to back up the Mac contents of your Mac, this storage might not be quite enough.

So, depending on your Mac’s storage size, you also need to consider your Google Drive’s available storage. If you’re running tight on storage, we suggest your purge through all unnecessary files.

Alternatively, you can also upgrade your storage plan. Google gives you three options: 100 GB, 200 GB, and 2TB, in which all plans are reasonably priced.

Also, during the sync process, ensure you have an active and stable internet connection.

Now, let us learn about the different methods you can use to back up your Mac to Google Drive in more detail.

Using the Desktop Application

Instead of dealing with manually backing up each file, you can choose to download and install Google Drive for Desktop. This application is known to sync all your files in the folder you have chosen to create backups of.

So, here are some step-by-step guides you can follow to configure backups through it.

Download and Install Google Drive for Desktop

Head over to Google Drive for Desktop website and download the application.

Once the download is complete, locate and open up the setup file. Follow the on-screen instructions and click on the Install Google Drive option. Now, click the Sign In with browser button and enter your Google account log-in credentials.



Backup Through Google Drive for Desktop

Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and click on the Google Drive icon. Now, click on the Gear icon to open the Settings. Select the Preferences option.

To create backups of your files, head over to the left panel and click on My Macbook. Click on the Add Folder button.

Next, choose the folders you want to backup and wait for the sync process to complete. Now, depending on your file size, the process might take longer to complete.

Upload From Google Drive Website

Alternatively, if you only have a few files you want to create backups of, you can upload them directly to your Google Drive website.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your browser. Head over to the Google Drive website. Sign in with your Google Account credentials and follow the on-screen instructions if prompted. From the home page, click on the New (+) icon in the top-left corner. Now, select the File Upload or Folder Upload option from the drop-down menu.

Locate the file or folder you want to upload and click on the Open button. Depending on the file or folder size, the process might take longer.

Related Questions

How to Backup iPhone to Google Drive?

If you want to know how to backup your iPhone contents with Google Drive, here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and launch the Google Drive app from your iPhone device. If prompted, sign in with your account credentials. Navigate to the top-left corner of your screen and click on the three horizontal lines to open up the menu bar. Select the Settings option.

Next, tap on Backup. Finally, tap on the Start Backup button to initiate the backup process.

Additionally, if you want to learn more about how to backup your contacts through Google Drive, here is a detailed article that might help you out.