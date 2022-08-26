How to Backup and Restore Outlook Emails

Unlike other platforms, Outlook doesn’t create or save a backup of your data automatically. Additionally, Outlook isn’t very versatile, and there are limited ways you can store your files, like emails, Contacts, Calendar, and more.

The only way you can perform a safe backup and restore process is by exporting your existing data as a .pst file. To restore your emails, the key is to extract the data again from the same .pst file.

How to Backup Outlook Emails?

One way to backup your Outlook emails is to export them as .pst files and save them locally on your computer. Along with your emails, your attachments will also be saved in the .pst files. Here’s how you can backup using this way:

From the Outlook ribbon, click on File.

Click on Open & Export. Then, go to Import/Export.

From the list of options, click on Export to a file. Then, select Next.

Then, click on Outlook Data File (.pst) > Next. Now, you can select Inbox only to backup your emails. But, if you want to include all other items, select your email account at the top. You can also check the box for Include subfolders. Then, click on Next.

Click on Browse and then select your desired location to save the exported file. You’ll get three options for what you can do with the duplicate files. For instance, you can choose from Replace duplicates with items imported, Allow duplicates to be created, or Do not import duplicates. Select an option and then give your file a name as well. This is optional, but you can add a password to your .pst file to keep it more secure. Then, click on Finish.



If you’re using Outlook 2010 or 2007, there are slight differences in some settings while backing up your emails. While using Outlook 2010, you’ll need to click on the File tab and then go to Options. Then, click on Advanced > Export. From there, you can follow the steps above to export your file.

If you’re using Outlook 2007, you’ll need to go to File and then click on Import and Export. The rest of the steps are similar to the above.

For more security, you can save the .pst file to any hard drive or any secure cloud-based storage space.

How to Restore Outlook Emails?

Restoring emails on Outlook is to import the same .pst files you exported as backup on your PC. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Go to File from the menu. Then, click on Open & Export. Select the Import/Export option.

From the list of options, click on Import from another program or file.

Since we want to restore our .pst file, click on Outlook Data file (.pst). Now, browse and locate the backup file you just created. You can choose an option on what you want to do with the duplicate files, like Replace, Create duplicates, or Avoid duplicates.

Locate and select your .pst backup file.

Here, you’ll get additional options, like Import items to current folder and Import items to the same folder in.

If you select the first option, it will save your data and saved folder structure to the folder you had opened prior to using the import feature.

If you want to restore your data to a different account or device, click on the option that says Import items into the same folder in. Then, select a new account.

Finally, click on Finish.

How to Restore Deleted Emails in Outlook?

In case you accidentally delete some emails from your Outlook, you can still retrieve them. But, it’s worth noting that Outlook only temporarily saves deleted items/folders for 30 days. After that, they’re permanently deleted. If you’re fairly within the time range, one easy way to restore deleted folder is through the settings.