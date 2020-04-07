It was the first time ever in BAFTA’s history that the British Academy Video Games Awards was an online-only affair. After 26 years, the BAFTA Games Award was pre-recorded and live-streamed on its social media accounts, including Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

And this year, independent companies like Mobius Digital and ZA/UM won big prizes. Both the companies were able to sweep three awards, each including the best game and best debut game, respectively.

Independent Companies Win Big

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads rapidly all over the world, BAFTA decided to broadcast it online for the first time. Dara Ó Briain hosted the event just like last year. However, the difference was there wasn’t a big stage or a huge audience.

Briain hosted the event in the comforts of his home, yet the night went smoothly. And there were some big surprises.

Outer Wilds was able to win the Best Game of the year. The sci-fi action-puzzler from Mobius Digital was also able to take home the Best Design and Original Property.

Another big winner of the night was ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium that took home the Best Debut Game Award. It also bagged the Best Narrative and Best Music categories.

Other Winners

Further, BAFTA for the Best British Game went to Observation by No Code/Developer Digital. Similarly, the Path of Exile by Grinding Gear Games won the Evolving Game. And Call of Duty Mobile from MOBILE Timi Studios won the Best EE Mobile Game of The Year.

But one of the most prestigious gaming awards, i.e., the BAFTA Fellowship, went to Hideo Kojima, the designer of Metal Gear Solid. His game, Death Stranding, was nominated in almost every category. But it won only one award, Technical Achievement.

Here is the list of all the winners.