9 ways to Fix Battery Icon Missing On Windows

When new apps are added to your notification bar, windows may hide unused icons to make room for frequently used apps. During this process, system apps like battery, wifi, and speakers may remain hidden. However, you can easily resolve this issue in a few simple steps.

Here are 9 easy troubleshoot and fixes if your battery icon is missing in windows.

How To Fix Battery Icon Missing On Windows

Check the Full System Tray

On the bottom right of the screen, click on the up arrow of your taskbar to bring up the list of hidden icons. No up arrow means there are no hidden icons.

If you find it there, position the mouse cursor above it. Drag the icon down to the visible list of icons. The battery icon is now available on the taskbar.

Customize System Tray

Right-click anywhere on the Taskbar and choose Taskbar Settings to bring up a new window.

Scroll down to the Notification area.

Click on Select which icons appear on the taskbar. Scroll down to Power and toggle it to turn on.

If it’s already on, toggle it twice. This also restarts the power icon if it’s having issues.

Toggle System Icons

Right-click anywhere on the Taskbar and choose Taskbar Settings to bring up a new window. Scroll down to the Notification area. Click on Turn system icons on or off. Scroll down to Power and toggle it to turn on. If it’s already on, toggle it twice. This also restarts the power icon if it’s having issues .

Restart or Reinstall AC Adapter Driver

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Device Manager. Under Batteries, right-click Microsoft AC Adapter. Select Disable device. Right-click again and select Enable device. This is to restart power adapter drivers. If you don’t see the icon yet, right-click and select Uninstall device. Once done, select Scan for hardware changes. This reinstalls required adapter drivers. Restart your PC afterward.

Use Windows Troubleshooter

Right-click on Start Menu and select Settings. Click on Update and Security. On the left navigation pane, select Troubleshoot. Click on the Additional troubleshooters. Scroll down to Power and click on it. Select Run the troubleshooter. Wait for a few minutes for the window to find power-related issues and fix the power icon in the taskbar.

Restart Windows Explorer

Right-click anywhere on the Taskbar and choose Task Manager. Expand into a detailed view. Under the Processes tab, scroll down to Windows Explorer. Right-click on it and select Restart. This restarts explorer and reloads all tray icons including power.

Update Local Group Policy Editor

Search for gpedit.msc on Start Menu and press Enter to bring up a new window. In the left navigation pane, go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates. Double-click on Start Menu and Taskbar as shown below. Scroll down to Remove the battery meter and double-click on it. Change the option to Disabled or Not Configured. Click Apply and then OK.

Update Registry Editor

Search for regedit in Start Menu and press Enter to bring up the Registry Editor window. Navigate to the following location :

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ImmersiveShell Look for an entry called UseWin32BatteryFlyout and double-click on it. If there isn’t one, create one by doing a right-click and selecting DWORD(32 bit) value under New. Enter name as UseWin32BatteryFlyout and double-click on it. Enter a value as 1 and press OK. Restart your PC. If it doesn’t work, change the value to 1 and repeat Steps 6-7.

This method allows you to switch between the old and new battery level indicator icons. If this new registry entry is set to 1, the system loads the old power indicator. This acts as a backup icon if the system has some issues displaying the new one.

Scan and Fix Corrupt System Files

Right-click on Start Menu and select Windows Powershell(Admin) to bring up administrator mode. Type sfc /scannow to find and repair any errors on your system files. Once completed, restart the PC to check if the power icon now shows up.

This method fetches fresh system files from the cache. And replaces them with files that show up as corrupt. Thus, if the power icon has gone missing due to any system file fault, this method should finally be able to fix that annoying Battery Icon Missing Windows 10 issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Save Power on Windows 10 in Battery Mode?

There are several different ways to save battery power on Windows 10. They limit the power consumption of the PC to save power. It is normal to notice a slight performance reduction when enabled.

Click on the battery icon on the taskbar. Move the slider to the farthest left for most battery saving. If you feel the computer acting slow, move it a bit towards the right until you achieve a balance.

Reduce screen brightness to the lowest possible. Screens draw power to light up each pixel. Reducing brightness helps in drawing the least amount of power from the battery.

Disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use. You can also turn on airplane mode for this.

and when not in use. You can also turn on for this. Lower volume on speakers or turn it off. Speakers use more battery when played at higher volumes.

Turn off keyboard backlights if available.

Use Task Manager to track unwanted processes and end them.

to track unwanted processes and end them. Eject USB peripherals such as external drives and external CD readers when not in use. They draw energy from the battery to power themselves.

Avoid doing CPU-intensive tasks such as playing games or video processing on battery. CPU-intensive tasks pull power from battery to run CPU and Graphics card smoothly, which has a negative impact on the battery.

Use a lightweight browser when browsing the internet.

Change sync settings on apps such as emails/calendars/backup software. The idea here is to reduce sync frequencies or turn them off on battery. Syncing draws more background processing power and thus impacts performance in battery mode.

How Do I Check My Battery Health in Windows 10?

Windows 10 has a command-line tool that lets you generate a report of your battery health. You can use this report to decide if your battery is still in working condition or if you would need a replacement soon.

Right-click on Start Menu and select Windows Powershell(Admin) .

and select . Type in the following command in the powershell window

powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:\battery-report.html"

“This command generates a battery report and saves it to the provided location that is C Drive in our case.”

“This command generates a battery report and saves it to the provided location that is C Drive in our case.” Once completed, head to the provided location. Double click on the battery-report.html file.

Powercfg is a very powerful tool. It lets you break down and view every bit of information about your battery. In the report, you will find the following statistics.

The number of batteries and manufacturer details.

Design and the current maximum capacity of each battery.

Duration of AC power and battery power over the last three days.

A graph of battery drain over the last three days.

Full battery charge and discharge cycle detail since you installed the operating system.

Full battery capacity history since you installed the operating system.

Full battery life estimation based on usage since you installed the operating system.

How Do I Check What is Affecting My Battery?

Windows 10 has a command-line tool that lets you generate a report of your energy consumption. You can use this report to decide what’s eating up your battery power in Windows.

Right-click on Start Menu and select Windows Powershell(Admin) .

. Then type in :

Powercfg /energy /output “C:\energy.html”

“It generates an energy report and saves it to the provided location”

“It generates an energy report and saves it to the provided location” Once completed, head to the provided location and double click on the energy.html file.

The energy consumption report tells you how efficient your current power management is. It will tell you if there are any hardware faults or software errors that are causing an impact on your battery. It also gives you a lot of technical details from battery impact diagnosis.