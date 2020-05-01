If you have been keeping a check on the newer case release, then you can see a common pattern, the Mesh Design has swept the PC case market on the budget segment. Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX, a remake of the original Pure Base 500. The beQuiet did some great work in maintaining the thermals and increasing the airflow of the case. I guess people can finally forget the Pure Base 500 and move on with the Pure Base 500DX.

Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX has a great mix of airflow and tons of addressable RGB inside. The case was showcased in CES 2020 and was appreciated by everyone, but does it stack up inside? After the initial thoughts and thorough check of the Pure Base 500DX, we were stunned.

Following the Meshify Trend: The Mesh is trendy

The Pure Base 500DX is a mid-tower case with an adequate build room inside. Be quiet! Finally listened to the flaws of the previous Pure Base 500 and patched it out here. The mid-tower case looks more similar to the Lian-Li LanCool case. There is no denying that, but adding the mesh front panel separates it from the LanCool. Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX is a budget mid-tower case with excellent airflow and limited customization.

Let’s talk about the front panel of the case cause it’s the main attraction of the whole chassis. The front panel now has a meshed air intake on the front. The front of the case now has two addressable RGB strips on the front, which can be controlled with your motherboard. The I/O on the case has changed significantly. Compared to older Pure Base 500, you are getting 1 USB 3.0 Type-A port, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port, Headphone/Microphone jack, and RGB toggle button.

The chassis is made up of ABS Steel, plastic, and tempered glass. The glass and the side cover of the case are removable, making it easier to install your components. The mid-tower chassis fits up to an E-ATX motherboard. The Pure Base 500DX has a dimension of 450mm x 231 mm x 463mm and weighs 15.83 lbs (7 KGs). The case is large enough to fit a custom water cooling inside it. It comes with three 140mm Pure Wing 2 fans pre-installed.

The front of the case can fit 2 x 140 mm or 3 x 120 mm fans on the front of the case. 2 x 120 mm or 1 x 140 mm on the top of the case and a single 120 mm or a 140 mm fan on the rear. The case supports a 280mm radiator or a 360mm radiator on the front.

But to fit the 360mm radiator, the harddrive case must be removed. The top supports a 240mm radiator, and the rear supports a 120 mm or a 140mm radiator. If you look to cool a high-end CPU with an air cooler, go ahead cause the airflow won’t be any problem.

The case customization is limited; the Pure Base 500 allows the user to change the top of the case with a solid top or a mesh top, whereas the Pure Base 500DX has a fixed mesh top. The case on the top has a LED strip on top.

Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX has an SSD bay that looks like a cable management track. The case in total fits 2 HDD, 5 SSD, and 7 PCIe expansion slots. GPU clearance is 369mm, whereas the CPU clearance is 190mm. The Pure Base 500DX has three dust filters one at the top, one at the front, and one at the bottom. The front dust filter is hard to reach due to the front panel.

The Pure Base 500DX a good aesthetic case and a good performer

Building a PC inside the Pure Base 500DX is more comfortable, and the performance of the case is excellent. The side panels are more convenient to remove, making it accessible to install the components inside. Here is our test configuration:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming ATX Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73 Storage: Seagate Barracuda 510 250GB M.2

Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 7200RPM GPU: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA G2 650W 80+Gold

And the case thermals look good with no alerting temperatures. The test system had an idle temperature of 35C and reached 61C in load. The Ryzen 7 3700X reached 63C on load as the radiator had ample airflow to cool the CPU down.

Overall, the case is good and has issues like the older Pure Base 500. But with load, the case makes a loud noise, and the acoustic could be improved. If you are using headphones or loudspeakers, you will not notice the sound, so it is bearable.

Final Words

The Pure Base 500DX costs $99.90, which for a mid-tower case, is acceptable. With tons of features and custom water cooling compatibility, we suggest this case to all our readers who are looking to build their PC. The case has adequate airflow and has RGB for aesthetics.

The Mesh front panel on the case is a great addition and an upgrade from the older Pure Base 500. Be Quiet is a reputable brand, and their lineup of cases are great. The case is a good choice for hardware, which produces a lot of heat. This is a killer case if you are looking to build your next PC.

Rating: 4/5