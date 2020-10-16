Be quiet! A renowned market leader for its cooler has announced its latest air cooler, Shadow Rock 3 White. The Shadow Rock 3 White leaves behind its original silver/black bi-color theme with its newer white/black design. The Shadow Rock 3 has an impressive 190W TDP and performs equally to its silver/black variant.

Be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 White CPU cooler for the immaculate builds

The Shadow Rock 3 White is quite impressive and fits its white aesthetic. Be quiet! implements its five 6 mm heat pipe thermal exchange technology. The heat pipe creates direct contact with the CPU surface called a heat pipe direct touch ( HDT) technology.

The heat transfer is greatly increased and faster when it is directly in contact with the CPU. The heatsink has a white electrophoretic coating, which doesn’t aid in cooling—the Shadow Rock 3 ships with a Shadow Wings 2 120mm PWM fan.

The cooling capability of the Shadow Rock 3 is uplifted thanks to the high-speed Shadow Wings 2 fan. It is decoupled from the heat sink operating at near silent level sounds. The fan doesn’t produce sounds over 24.4 dB(A).

The higher RPM fan, when paired with the heatsink can cool up to 190 W TDP CPUs. To even improve the performance, users can opt to add a secondary fan as well. Great for even the higher-end systems.

The heat sink is created in an asymmetrical design. The cooler’s asymmetrical design allows for an easier installation of RAM and supports even the RGB heatsink RAM module. The heat sink leans more on the exhaust side, giving ample room for the system memory.

The Shadow Rock 3 supports all the CPU sockets except the high-end AMD threadripper socket (TR4 and sTRX4). It comes with mounting brackets for the Intel 1200, 115X, or the AM4 socket for easier installation.

The value is excellent for a 190 W TDP cooling capacity. Even better for people with white aesthetic builds. The Shadow Rock 3 White is available for sale on October 27 and is priced around $59.