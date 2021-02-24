Be Quiet previously released its award-winning Dark Power Pro 12 series. The company is finally releasing in a toned downed version, the Dark Power 12 series. The Dark Power series starts at 750, 850, and 1000 watts. Each of the Dark Power series follows the same industry standard as the Pro series making it a strong contender.

The Dark Power 12 is the successor to the older Dark Power 11 with a robust power design. The older Dark Power Pro 11 series maxed out at 1000 watts whereas the Dark Power Pro 12 maxed out at 1500 Watts.

The Dark Power 12 is the basic version but housing the same industry-standard components as its Pro variant. The PSU series uses high-quality components with a high level of efficiency achieving the 80Plus-Titanium standard. Each of the PSUs comes with an efficiency rate of 95.9% with an input voltage of 230V. The High-Efficiency factor is increased thanks to the Active Rectifier, Full Bridge LLC, SR, and DC-DC topology.

The combined four 12 V rails offer high power output with quite excellent for overclocking the system. The Dark Power 12 variants offer solid protection in a power outage and voltage surges protecting the whole system. But it has a sleek black finish matching most of the cases in the market.

Be quiet has combined technical specification and stylish with its fully modular black sleeved cables. The PSU is cooled with Be quiet’s silent wings 135 mm fans. The Silent wings fan has the best high air circulation and is virtually inaudible. It Dark Power 12 PSU has silent operation needing to use the fan while under high loads. The fan has a frameless design attached directly to the mesh grill. The silent wings fan draws a lot of air thanks ot the funnel-shaped air intake giving the PSU the optimal circulation.

The Dark Power 12 is excellent hardware but comes at a hefty price. The 750W version starts at $200 whereas the top model the 1000W costs $279.90. It is a good price to pay considering it has multi-rail modes, high-quality components, and is virtually silent keeping the system as quiet as possible.