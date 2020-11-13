Be quiet! released its latest SIlent Base 802 PC mid-tower case. It is the newest addition to the Silent base series focusing on flexibility and airflow. Be quiet has introduced two color variants with changeable side panel options. The company boasts its quiet cooling solution with maximum airflow in mind.

Be Quiet! Silent Base 802 – a new sleek entry in a mid-tower case

Silent Base 802 has more flexibility than in most of the cases out there in the market. Be Quiet does market it as having a large airflow design with noise isolation in mind. It sure does have many options focusing on cooling or noise isolation.

The Silent Base 802 chassis comes with a meshed front or the noise insulation version. The top also features a dual-layer noise insulation system. But be quiet was happy enough to include a mesh filter on the top to maximize the airflow. The chassis is available in Black or Snow white color. The front has side ventilated grills for intake significant to maximize the airflow of the case.

The side panels come with noise insulation foam on the inside to reduce the overall noise. The case can be configured with a tempered glass side panel or the sound-insulated steel backplate. Each intake in the case has a dust filter. The Silent Base 802 supports a maximum of E-ATX motherboard inside it. The case supports water cooling with an ample amount of room to install radiators.

Be Quiet has created an intricate motherboard tray design. The motherboard can be decoupled and installed in an inverted layout. Hey, you can make a testbench outside of the case, adding more flexibility. The motherboard has a support bracket for vertical mount GPUs. The PSU can be tucked inside thanks to the PSU shroud. The case has a modular HDD and SSD mounting points. Be quiet has inserted a hard drive cage under the PSU shroud as well.

For cooling and airflow, be quiet ships the case with three pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans. The company ships explicitly the Pure Wings 2 after intensive testing and verifications. The fans are connected to a PWM hub for expandability and clean fan wire runs. The case supports radiators with lengths of 120, 240, or 360mm with a mounting frame.

The front IO adds more value to the case. The front case offers a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, a four-step fan controller, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and HD audio and HD Mic ports. It sure does present flexibility with its IO and internal features.

Be quiet! Silent base 802 will be available from November 17th. The steel side panel case starts for around $159.90, where as the tempered glass windows retails at $169.90