BenQ sells all sorts of Monitors that are specifically designed for different users. From entertainment, gaming, video editing, business, to the monitors used by the medical surgeons, BenQ manufactures them all.

Now, to further up their game, this Taiwanese giant has released its new 32-in UHD Monitor series specifically designed for the photographers. BenQ SW321C 32-inch Pro Series is specifically designed for the Photographers who appreciate the HDR10 Support and love wider and accurate RGB color gamut in their Workstations.

Technical Specs Panel : 60Hz 4k 32-inch IPS LED Monitor

: 60Hz 4k 32-inch IPS LED Monitor Resolution : 3840x2160p

: 3840x2160p Colour Gamut : Adobe RGB 99%, SRGB 100% and DCI-P3/Display P3 95%

: Adobe RGB 99%, SRGB 100% and DCI-P3/Display P3 95% Brightness : 250nts

: 250nts Ports: USB 3.1 (2x) hub, SD Card reader 1, USB 3.1, 2X HDMI V2.0 , DisplayPort 1.4, 60W USB type-C port

Price: $1,999

Display and Colour Gamut on BenQ SW321C

The most important features a photographer needs while editing are the Color accuracy and the Resolution of the monitor. The color accuracy matters because it directly affects the printing results and the appearance of the photos on other devices and on the Web. And the resolution is essential to see the crisp and clear texture of the Photographs. SW32IC with its latest hardware doesn’t disappoint in both requirements as this 4k monitor can cover up to 99% of Adobe RGB, 100% of SRGB, and 95% of DCI-P3/Display P3 Color Space for better color accuracy.

BenQ SW321C supports a full range of Video resolutions with uncompressed and non-distorted playback. The 24P/25P film content can be played without any pulldown or other distortion. Moreover, HDR10 and HLG capability will ensure that the pictures will be Vivid, vibrant, and lifelike.

Software and Features on BenQ SW321C

Additionally, if we look at the software features, Paper Colour Sync Technology can be considered a revolutionary addition. With this feature, the possibility to calibrate perfect Photographs before printing becomes viable. Additionally, This feature can help us simulate actual Printing Results before we print the pictures just by picking the color gamut, paper type, and the Printer model as a reference. This can save a lot of time for photographers as they won’t have to just guess the result.

Moreover, 10-bit color depth available with this panel is very essential for smooth color Gradations. Additionally, a 16-bit lookup table (LUT) with over 1 billion colors will ensure that RGB blending is accurate. Additionally, it also supports third party Video calibration Software such as Calman and LightSpace that will ensure that the image will be consistent and accurate on all levels.

The uniformity feature included in BenQ SW321C will ensure that the whole panel is uniform in projecting the colors, depth, and brightness for the better viewing experience. If you use dual monitors than BenQ has made sure that you get uniform Visuals on all their monitors. To achieve that effect well-prepared instruments are utilized in every production line.

Ports on BenQ SW321C

The port selection of BenQ SW321C is quite good as well. You get 2xUSB 3.1 hubs, one SD card reader, 2xHDMI v2 ports, One 1.4v display port, and finally 60W USB-C port for Data and Power Delivery with a single cable. Though the placement for ports seems to be a bit lacking, we do get most of the things that we will need. Additionally, the Monitor comes with good quality Cables making it a complete package. For the thing, we are getting the final price to seem fairly reasonable.

Key Features Wide Color Gamut with accurate ARGB, SRGB, DCPI-P3 color space

10bit Colour Depth

Uniformity Technology for Uniform Detail from Corner to Corner

Hardware Calibration for Consistence Image Quality

Palette Master Element Calibration Software

HDR10 and HLG formats compatible

24p/25p Video format on Native resolution without distortion

Paper color Sync to Simulate Printing Pictures in high accuracy

Support for Third-Party color calibration Software (Calman and LightSpace)

Pros: High resolution and wider and accurate color gamut available

Paper color sync technology can save a lot of time

Third-party video calibration software support can make workflow much better

USB-C 60W with multipurpose single cable capability

10-bit monitor with support for 16bit ( LUT) internally

Supplied Cables are quite good

Uniform Visuals for every production Line would benefit dual monitor Users

Very good Build quality Cons: Brightness is a tad bit on the lower side with 250nts

Port placement is poor for Card Reader and USB ports

It’s it a heavy monitor that may need wider work Desk

It’s not a monitor for beginners with its price

Final Words

BenQ SW321C Monitor specifically focuses on photographers but that doesn’t mean others can’t use it. If you can afford this exceptional monitor you should definitely get it. With jam-packed features and superior build quality, this sure would turn out to be a pretty good haul for anyone.

Thank you for reading. Will see you in the next article.